  Thursday 12 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt

A Turkish court has handed down aggravated life sentences to 84 defendants for their roles in clashes on an Istanbul bridge, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an abortive coup two years ago. At least 34 people, including Erol Olcok a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were killed on the Bosphorus Bridge.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Islamic Revolution Leader’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati on Thursday.

Syrian Forces Intercepted Missiles Fired by Israeli Warplanes Syrian military air defenses have repelled an Israeli attack on the country’s Quneitra province, Syrian state media report.

Fleeing Terrorists Leave Behind US-Made Weapons in Syria’s Daraa Syrian forces have discovered weapons, some of which are US-made TOW missile launch pads left behind by terrorists in eastern countryside of Daraa.

China Vows To Retaliate US ’Unacceptable’ Tariffs on $200bn of Its Goods The US plan to slap 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports has angered Beijing that promised a mirror response to defend its national interests.

Trump’s Deal of Century Violates Palestinians’ Legitimate Rights: Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the US pro-Israeli plan for Palestinian Cause, saying Trump’s so-called "deal of the century" violates "the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights".

Syria Reiterates Support for Liberation of Palestine Syria has reiterated its unflinching support for the liberation of Palestine while warning about US President Trump’s so called ’Deal of the Century’ .

Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired retaliatory missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in al-Hudaydah.

Israeli Regime Blocks Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade Israeli regime has forcefully blocked a flotilla which had set off from the Gaza Strip from in an attempt to break the inhuman siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Sheikh Isa Qassim Flown to UK for Treatment Amid Repression by Bahraini Regime - Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s top Shiite cleric, traveled to London after his health deteriorated during house arrest the repressive Manama regime.

Two Senior Ministers Quit British Govt. In Row Over Brexit -Boris Johnson has resigned as Britain’s secretary of state for foreign , making him the third senior minister to resign in less than 24 hours.

Top ISIS Terrorist Killed in Iraq’s Mosul: Police Local residents of Iraq’s northern Nineveh province have killed a leading member of the embattled ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, according to an Iraqi security source.

Turkey’s President Erdogan Starts New Term with More Powers Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a new term with more powers which will see him establish full control over the country.

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US Leading European countries have moved to increase their defense budget amid a growing rift with the United States over funding of the NATO military alliance.

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left four people dead,

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country’s central province of Homs.

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser
Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence on Thursday.

The meeting also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the Iranian delegation also included head of the Supreme Leader’s board of advisers Ali Asghar Fathi Sarbangoli and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Velayati stressed that the bilateral relations in the fields of defense, politics, economy, nuclear industry and security indicate a long-term plan for cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He also highlighted the need for closer cooperation with Russia given the current critical situation in the world affected by US President Donald Trump’s measures and decisions.

Velayati is also slated to hold talks with a number of other senior Russian officials during his stay in Moscow.

Speaking in an interview with IRIB on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Velayati 's is visiting Moscow to deliver a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that Leader's advisor on international affairs, visit to Russia is part of efforts to make Iran's stance clear after the US pullout from a historic nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia -- plus Germany in 2015.

Trump also said he plans to reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Qassemi said, "After Trump's strategic mistake to exit the multilateral and international accord, the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to dispatch a number of its special representatives" to other countries.

He added that these special envoys "carry messages of high-ranking" Iranian officials about the country's viewpoints and stance on the selfish US behavior which runs counter to international regulations.

The Iranian spokesperson explained that Velayati's visit to Moscow would also take place in line with such a policy and noted that he would also travel to China.

"As two neighbors, Moscow and Tehran have commonalities and common interests in regional and international arenas. So, the meeting between Velayati and Putin at the Kremlin and conveying messages of high-ranking Iranian officials can be very important," he pointed out.

He said Velayati would also hold talks with other Russian officials on bilateral relations in political and economic sectors as well as leading regional and international issues, including the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

 

Iran Russia US Vladimir Putin Ayatollah Khamenei Velayati message JCPOA

