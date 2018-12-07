Syrian Forces Intercepted Missiles Fired by Israeli Warplanes

Alwaght- Syrian military air defense have repelled an Israeli attack on the country's Quneitra province, Syrian state media report.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported late on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes fired several missiles at Syrian army positions located close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights causing only material damage. "The aircraft of the Israeli enemy fired several missiles in the direction of some army positions," said a Syrian military source.

Reports also surfaced of heavy Israeli regime aggression forces activity over Syria near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime aggression forces later admitted to having fired missiles into Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province.

On May 10, Syria’s army downed dozens of missiles fired from Israeli warplanes at army positions near the city of al-Baath in the Golan Heights. This attack was part of a more massive Israeli strike. The Russian defense ministry said back then that the Israel Defense Forces had fired more than 70 missiles at Syria’s territory under the pretext of shelling of its positions in the Golan Heights. Israel used 28 F-15 and F-16 warplanes to deliver the strike.

The Israeli regime has been carrying out illegal and aggressive airstrikes in Syria by targettng the country's forces involved in the ongoing war against Takfiri terrorist groups. The Syrian government has on multiple occasions slammed the Israeli regimes aggression actions and also warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories.

Syria blames the Israeli regime, the US and their regional Arab allies, especially Saudi Arabia of providing weapons and other forms of assistance to terrorists operating inside the war-torn country.