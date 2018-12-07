Fleeing Terrorists Leave Behind US-Made Weapons in Syria’s Daraa

Alwaght- Syrian forces have discovered heavy, medium, and light weapons, some of which were US-made TOW missile launch pads left behind by terrorists in eastern countryside of Daraa.

Military sources said on Wednesday that security forces found caches of weapons belonging to terrorist groups in a number of the villages and towns in southeastern and northeastern countryside of Daraa, including US TOW launch pads, US-made armored vehicles, armored vehicles equipped with machineguns 14,5-57 and 30, tanks and anti-aircraft guns.

Sources added that the seized weapons also included 120mm, 82mm, 60mm mortar launchers, various munitions, RPGs, and sniper weapons, in addition to a tunnel excavator used by the terrorists to facilitate their movement and protect themselves from the strikes of the Syrian Arab Army.

This was not the first time that the Syrian government forces made such discoveries from terrorist hideouts across the country.

In February Syrian forces have seized large cache of weapons, some of which were US-made, that were left behind by ISIS and al-Nusra Front terrorists in the liberated villages in Hama, Aleppo, and Idleb countryside.

Syrian authorities have also seized a large cache of weapons, toxic materials and Israeli-made mines left by fleeing ISIS terrorists in several regions across the country.

Syria blames Western countries, especially the US for backing terrorist groups in the country. The Israeli regime has also provided significant amounts of weapons, cash, food, fuel and medical supplies to terrorists fighting against Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.