Trump’s Deal of Century Violates Palestinians’ Legitimate Rights: Hamas

Alwaght- Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the US pro-Israeli plan for Palestinian Cause, saying Trump's so-called "deal of the century" violates "the Palestinian people's legitimate rights".

"All indications show that the deal violates our legitimate rights, mainly the right of return, liberating our land and establishing our independent state with al-Quds as its capital," added the statement.

It also referred to the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the al-Quds (Jerusalem) as a deadly plot, while calling on all Palestinian factions and parties to unite in the face of the Israel-US measures.

"Hamas believes the current circumstance is the best to achieve internal reconciliation and real Palestinian unity," noted the statement.

The so-called deal, a backchannel plan to allegedly reach a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, was proposed by the US administration late last year. Although the plan has not been released, leaks signal it will consist of the same tried and failed ideas.

Palestinians believe that the deal suggests building their own al-Quds from areas surrounding the existing city and forget about the historic place. They also believe that the US-drafted plan calls for keeping borders and security under Israeli control, while it keeps Israeli settlements’ final borders to be discussed in later negotiations.

The US embassy relocation took place on May 14, the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe), sparking deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip.