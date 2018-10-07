Syria Reiterates Support for Palestinian Liberation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Syria has reiterated its unflinching support for the liberation of Palestine while warning about US President Trump’s so called ’Deal of the Century’ .

Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired retaliatory missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in al-Hudaydah.

Israeli Regime Forces Block Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade Israeli regime has forcefully blocked a flotilla which had set off from the Gaza Strip from in an attempt to break the inhuman siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Sheikh Isa Qassim Flown to UK for Treatment Amid Repression by Bahraini Regime - Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s top Shiite cleric, traveled to London after his health deteriorated during house arrest the repressive Manama regime.

Two Senior Ministers Quit British Govt. In Row Over Brexit -Boris Johnson has resigned as Britain’s secretary of state for foreign , making him the third senior minister to resign in less than 24 hours.

Top ISIS Terrorist Killed in Iraq’s Mosul: Police Local residents of Iraq’s northern Nineveh province have killed a leading member of the embattled ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, according to an Iraqi security source.

Turkey’s President Erdogan Starts New Term with More Powers Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a new term with more powers which will see him establish full control over the country.

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US Leading European countries have moved to increase their defense budget amid a growing rift with the United States over funding of the NATO military alliance.

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left four people dead,

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country’s central province of Homs.

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- The Syrian government has reiterated its unflinching support for the liberation of Palestine while warning about US President Trump's so called 'Deal of the Century' saying it aims to obliterate the Palestinian cause.

The remarks were made by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad when he held talks with a delegation from Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee where they exchanged views on the developments related to the issue of Palestine.

During the meeting, Mikdad reiterated that Syria still regards the Palestinian cause as the central Arab issue and that this position is consistent despite all the challenges that Syria faced during the crisis.

Mikdad stressed that Syria supports the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to return and the establishment of a Palestinian state on their land, and that Syria is against any projects or schemes that seek to settle this cause, including the so-called “deal of the century” which aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause.

The only guarantee for the failure of these projects lies in the Palestinian people’s adherence to their rights and not relinquishing them, Mikdad said.

He asserted that Syria supports the unity of the Palestinian people in the face of these crucial challenges.

Syria Palestine PLO Liberation Deal of the Century

