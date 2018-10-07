Syria Reiterates Support for Liberation of Palestine

Alwaght- The Syrian government has reiterated its unflinching support for the liberation of Palestine while warning about US President Trump's so called 'Deal of the Century' saying it aims to obliterate the Palestinian cause.

The remarks were made by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad when he held talks with a delegation from Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee where they exchanged views on the developments related to the issue of Palestine.

During the meeting, Mikdad reiterated that Syria still regards the Palestinian cause as the central Arab issue and that this position is consistent despite all the challenges that Syria faced during the crisis.

Mikdad stressed that Syria supports the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to return and the establishment of a Palestinian state on their land, and that Syria is against any projects or schemes that seek to settle this cause, including the so-called “deal of the century” which aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause.

The only guarantee for the failure of these projects lies in the Palestinian people’s adherence to their rights and not relinquishing them, Mikdad said.

He asserted that Syria supports the unity of the Palestinian people in the face of these crucial challenges.