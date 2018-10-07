Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired retaliatory missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the country’s western coastal province of al-Hudaydah.

According to military sources, Yemeni troops and their allies launched the projectile on Tuesday noon, and that the domestically-designed and -developed short-range ballistic missile struck supply depots of Saudi mercenaries with great precision.

Earlier in the day, Saudi military aircraft had bombarded a number of residential areas across Yemen, leaving several civilians dead and injured.

At least four civilians lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries when Saudi warplanes targeted two vehicles as they were traveling along a road in Zabid town of al-Hudaydah province.

Saudi fighter jets also pounded an area in the Kitaf wa al-Boqe'e district of Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada, leaving three people dead.

Two civilians were also killed and a woman and a child suffered injuries when Saudi aircraft hit a house in an area of Baqim district in the same Yemeni province.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 15,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition has also imposed an inhuman blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.