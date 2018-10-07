Israeli Regime Forces Block Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade

Alwaght-Israeli regime's navy has forcefully blocked a flotilla which had set off from the Gaza Strip from in an attempt to break the inhuman siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Freedom Flotilla II carrying activists, patients, and some injured Gazans had set sail from Gaza's seaport, marking a new attempt to break Israel's crippling blockade on the coastal sliver.

Salah Abdul Atti, one of the organizers, had urged the UN to protect the flotilla and those on board and pressure the Israeli regime to allow it to reach Cyprus.

Abdul Atti also called on international organizations to work for the release of the captain of the first flotilla, Sahel al-Amoudi, who is still being detained by Israel following the interception of the boat.

Gaza has been blockaded by Israel for over a decade, preventing vital supplies reaching Palestinians there.

The 11-year-long Israeli imposed blockade, and backed by Egypt, has long prevented the Gaza Strip from receiving much needed humanitarian aid, including foodstuff, medical equipment, and clean water.

Since protests began on March 30 at the Gaza border, protesters have been violently quelled by the Israeli army. At least 139 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire while thousands were wounded.

The majority of those killed were non-violent protesters, as well as journalists, bystanders and paramedics. Only a small number were seeking to breach or damage the border fence, although they too were unarmed. No Zionists have been killed.

Separately, a “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” has dispatched a ship to Gaza, which similarly seeks to break the Israeli siege. It has traveled thousands of miles from Scandinavian ports and was reported to be near Corsica on July 8.