What’s Behind US Building World’s Largest Consulate in Iraq’s Kurdistan?

  Monday 9 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Leading European countries have moved to increase their defense budget amid a growing rift with the United States over funding of the NATO military alliance.

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left four people dead,

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country’s central province of Homs.

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
What’s Behind US Building World’s Largest Consulate in Iraq’s Kurdistan?

What’s Behind US Building World’s Largest Consulate in Iraq’s Kurdistan?

Alwaght- A year after the US and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed an agreement for a new American consulate in the autonomous region, the KRG’s head Nichervan Barzani and the American ambassador to Baghdad Douglas A. Silliman on Friday laid the cornerstone for building the consulate in the Kurdish region. The building, the largest consulate in the world with 20 acres of size, will be constructed out of the regional capital, on Erbil-Pirmam road. Reports suggest that the construction operation will finish in 2022 and will take about $795 million in expenses, with about 1,000 Americans and local Iraqis contributing to its construction.

The US first opened its diplomatic office in the Kurdish region in Erbil in 2007, four years after it invaded the country and toppled the government of the dictator Saddam Hussain. In 2011 the Americans upgraded the level of their relations with the Kurdish region, building the first consulate in Erbil. Now they started building their largest diplomatic representation building as the autonomous northern region is entering a new period of its life.

Setting up the largest consulate in the world in Iraq in a time when the country has just gotten rid of ISIS terrorist group and is struggling to form a government after the May 12 parliamentary election does not come without political drives. So, why is the US constructing its largest consulate building in the Kurdistan region? And how will this influence the Kurds’ situation amid tense ties with the central government following the April 25, 2017 referendum and the ensuing government’s seizure of the oil-rich Kirkuk and other areas from the Kurdish Peshmerga forces?

Sowing division to press Baghdad

First White House goal revolves around creating a gap between the central government and Erbil to develop a mechanism enabling Washington to manipulate the power in the post-ISIS Iraq as the negotiations between various Iraqi factions go on to reach a deal on a new cabinet after the May election. Last month, Saeroon and Fatah alliances, respectively led by Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr and Hafi Al-Amiri– both staunch opponents of the American military presence and political meddling in Iraq, announced an agreement to work together for a new government. The accord triggered a sense of turning out as the main losing party in Iraq among the American strategists who found it difficult to engineer a desirable government under Saeroon and Fatah.

As a result, via building a new consulate in the north, the US resorts to the Kurdish independence bargaining chip and contribution to Iraq split to press Baghdad. In other words, Washington wants to make it clear to the Iraqi factions that if Washington’s demands are not secured, then they have to prepare for a new crisis while the nation is cleansing its soil of the ISIS remnants.

For long years, it has been customary for the US to create chasms between political sides in various states to inflame crises. Iraq appears to be a target of this Washington policy in a broad level. Escalation of tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, the Americans hope, will yield Iraq’s surrender to the US demands.

Erbil to suffer consequences if helps the US with its adventures

Building the biggest American consulate in the world in the Kurdish region in a 20-acre area questions its normal purpose of being a simple diplomatic representation place. The case should not be treated normally, especially with the US record of turning its embassies into spy nests in various world countries, even in the allied ones. The question is more highlighted if we know that in mid-October last year the Iraqi forces launched a military operation to take back Kirkuk and other disputed regions from Peshmerga fighters, who took the areas from ISIS after they fell to the terrorist group in 2014. After the October events, the regional government’s political strength largely shrunk.

The KRG leaders’ engagement in a political dealing with the US, the analysts note, is largely based not on reasonable decision making but a vain optimism about Washington help developed over decades by the Kurdish leadership. This time, too, the Kurds are putting their eggs in the wrong basket, not learning from the past when the US let them down and used them an instrument to its own regional policy. The US will certainly use its consulate as a cover to regional data collection and spying operations. Taking it harmful to their national security, the regional powers will very likely respond to this cooperation.

Any regional sides’ reaction will throw back Erbil to the heart of a new regional crisis, with the initial repercussion being destabilization of the KRG. A minor actor, Erbil will likely fall victim to the American policy afresh in the middle of a game of the heavyweights. This sends an alarming message to the Erbil leaders demanding them to take into account neighboring countries’ security considerations and avoid involvement in the Washington-led adventures.

