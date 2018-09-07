Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region

Alwaght- A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left a security officer, a Bangladeshi civilian and two attackers dead, the kingdom's interior ministry said.

"A security checkpoint on the Buraydah-Tarfiyah road in Qassim region came under fire from three terrorists riding in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two of the terrorists were killed and a third was wounded and transferred to hospital," it added.

“Three terrorists opened fire on the security checkpoint located at Buraidah-Tarafiya road in Al-Qassim. The security forces fired back, killing two terrorists, and wounding the third,” said a statement published by the state news agency SPA.

The statement noted that Sergeant Suleiman Abdelaziz Abdel Latif was killed in the incident, and that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

According to the statement, any follow-up or developments will be announced in due course.

Qassim, a heartland of the kingdom's extremist Wahhabi ideology, is one of the most conservative pockets of the country. Analysts say many young men from the region have joined al-Qaeda in Yemen or terrorist groups in Iraq.

The authorities said a criminal investigation of the attack has begun.

Four Saudi policemen were killed and four others were wounded on 20 April in an attack targeting a checkpoint in the southwestern province of Asir.

The kingdom has seen numerous attacks against security forces in recent years by militants, including al-Qaeda and elements claiming ISIS affiliation.