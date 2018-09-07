Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Leading European countries have moved to increase their defense budget amid a growing rift with the United States over funding of the NATO military alliance.

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left four people dead,

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country’s central province of Homs.

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria

Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims

IS Trump Seeking EU Breakup?

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Monday 9 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Related Content

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Syria Repels Missile Attack near Homs

Syria Intercepted Half of Over 70 Missiles Fired by Israeli Forces: Russia

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country's central province of Homs.

According to the Syria's official news agency SANA on Sunday, the source of the downed missiles was from south of the Tanf region.

"Our air defenses are responding to an Israeli aggression and intercepting a number of missiles targeting the airport, hitting one of the attacking planes and forcing the rest to leave the airspace," added a military source.

The Israeli aggression came in coincidence with the successive defeats of terrorists in Daraa where the Syrian Arab Army is carrying out a wide-scaled military operation against terrorist groups from about 15 days.

The army has been able to liberate scores of villages and towns and it has forced the armed groups in other areas to surrender and hand over their weapons and ammunition.

In June, Two Israeli regime missiles hit a location near the Syrian capital Damascus' international airport, reported Syrian state media.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incident claiming that the missiles had targeted a Hezbollah arms depot located close to the airport.

The Israeli regime has recently increased its airstrikes in the Arab nation. The Syrian government has on multiple occasions slammed the Israeli regimes aggression actions and also warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli regime T4 Airbase Syria Missile Strike

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

At Leats 16 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan
Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day