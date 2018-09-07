Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Alwaght-Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country's central province of Homs.

According to the Syria's official news agency SANA on Sunday, the source of the downed missiles was from south of the Tanf region.

"Our air defenses are responding to an Israeli aggression and intercepting a number of missiles targeting the airport, hitting one of the attacking planes and forcing the rest to leave the airspace," added a military source.

The Israeli aggression came in coincidence with the successive defeats of terrorists in Daraa where the Syrian Arab Army is carrying out a wide-scaled military operation against terrorist groups from about 15 days.

The army has been able to liberate scores of villages and towns and it has forced the armed groups in other areas to surrender and hand over their weapons and ammunition.

In June, Two Israeli regime missiles hit a location near the Syrian capital Damascus' international airport, reported Syrian state media.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incident claiming that the missiles had targeted a Hezbollah arms depot located close to the airport.

The Israeli regime has recently increased its airstrikes in the Arab nation. The Syrian government has on multiple occasions slammed the Israeli regimes aggression actions and also warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories.