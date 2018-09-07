OPCW’s Syria Report Proof of Western Claims’ Falsehood

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Leading European countries have moved to increase their defense budget amid a growing rift with the United States over funding of the NATO military alliance.

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region A drive-by shooting against a checkpoint in central Saudi Arabia and an ensuing shootout on Sunday left four people dead,

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase Syrian air defenses have repelled a missile attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the T4 airbase in the country’s central province of Homs.

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

Reuters Explains How Arab Regimes Are Courting Washington

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region

Has Bolton Offered Carrot to Syria to Get Iran Out?

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan

Reuters Explains How Arab Regimes Are Courting Washington

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

OPCW’s Syria Report Proof of Western Claims’ Falsehood

Monday 9 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
OPCW’s Syria Report Proof of Western Claims’ Falsehood

Related Content

Douma Chemical Weapons Attack was Fake: Witnesses

Foreign Spy Agencies Organized Syria Chemical Attack: Russia FM

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On April 7, claims of a chemical attack in Duma in the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus made global news headlines. The world media showed images of the allegedly affected civilians carried to the local hospitals to receive treatment.

As initial reactions to the allegations of use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta region, the Western capitals fast pointed the fingers of blame at the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, though the Westerners had no concrete evidence of the Syrian involvement, except for a couple of field images of the rushing scenes not very well portraying a chemical assault.

From the initial hours, a propaganda campaign was launched by the Western governments and media and their regional allies to highlight an attack whose veracity was not yet substantiated by the international organizations responsible for the job. This came while days before the claims of the poisonous gas use, the Russian ministry of defense had warned that Jaysh al-Islam and Free Syrian Army militant groups, both controlling the capital’s suburbs at the time, could attack Duma with nerve agents and pin the blame on the central government in a bid to provoke international reactions that could help ease the pressure on them caused by Damascus fire power.  

Both the government and the militias saw it strategic to control Duma. The Arab Syrian Army drove the terrorists out of Duma, their last stronghold in the capital’s suburbs, to eliminate the militant groups’ ability to target Damascus. On the other side, the militants needed to save Duma and Eastern Ghouta as a whole to penetrate to the capital and so disturb the army anti-terror fight’s focus in other areas. But the army advances in the days toward the claimed chemical attack, including the destroying the terrorist military infrastructure by the intelligence help of the locals, hit the last hopes of the militiamen in the battle for Duma.

Only a week after the news of the poisonous attack, the US, France, and Britain’s fighter jets struck the Syrian government’s positions. The trio’s air raids hit three government sites, including a civilian research center and also a once-chemical-storehouse of the army in Homs province. The Syrian air defenses responded, detecting and shooting down 71 of a total of 103 missiles fired at the targets, according to the Russian army’s Syria command.

The interesting point is that the Syrian airspace and sovereignty were violated several times by the main UN founders and the ostensible supporters of the international law in 2017. In early April last year, news of an attack in Khan Sheikhoun village in Idlib province hit the media headlines. Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria army’s Shayrat airbase before a UN committee could have time to finish an independent investigation into the incident. 59 Tomahawk missiles, fired from destroyers in the Mediterranean, struck the base from which Washington claimed the chemical attack was launched.

The Western allegations of Damascus chemicals weapons use came while the government forces scored triumphs in anti-terror battles. Having an upper hand, Damascus never needed to stimulate world reactions against itself by a chemical strike. That was beside the fact that Syria had destroyed its chemical weapons in 2013, something the UN verified. In June 2014, the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) officially reported that last load of Syrian chemical weapons was shipped out of the country under its supervision.

Three days after the trio’s offensive in reaction to Duma incident, Russians discovered a chemicals storehouse in the same town, which before the April 7 attack was under the terrorists’ control. The discovery triggered the theory that the attack was a terrorist-conducted false flag attack against the civilians.

On Friday, the OPCW’s Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) issued its report on Duma incident.

“The results show that no organophosphorus nerve agents or their degradation products were detected in the environmental samples or in the plasma samples taken from alleged casualties. Along with explosive residues, various chlorinated organic chemicals were found in samples from two sites, for which there is a full chain of custody. Work by the team to establish the significance of these results is on-going. The FFM team will continue its work to draw final conclusions,” the report read.

The report comes by an organization whose independence and neutrality has repeatedly been questioned by Russia and Iran. Still, the report shows that all of the attempts to forge anti-Syrian evidence have gone nowhere. The Western allies probably knew that Damascus is not the culprit of the incident. That is why they did not wait for the FFM probe’s report to come out. This leads to the notion that the Western military action was largely distractive, meant to provide a margin of safety to the terrorists who teetered on the brink of obliteration amid powerful army push.

Syria has suffered devastation as a result of an eight-year war imposed on the government by the foreign-backed terrorists. Still, the US, as a party with links to the anti-government militias, does not consider any plans to help reconstruct Syria, at least the areas destroyed by its raids or by its militant proxies. A report of the Department of State maintains that Syria reconstruction takes between $200 and $300 billion. Washington made it clear that it will not offer any aid as long as Russia and Iran, both game-changing backers of government, are present in the war-ravaged country. In late March, Trump put a hold on more than $200 million for Syria recovery.

The West and its allies hope to turn the tide to their advantage using various ways and mainly baseless excuses, including strengthening the terrorists, attacking army infrastructure, brokering deals for militants’ stay in southern border areas, and pressing for Iran and Hezbollah withdrawal. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Chemical Weapons US West Duma

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

At Leats 16 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan
Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day