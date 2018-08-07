Helsinki Summit: EU Concerned amid Strained Ties with US

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Helsinki Summit: EU Concerned amid Strained Ties with US

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims

West Seeking Syria Intervention Excuses Via Politicized OPCW

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC

Has Bolton Offered Carrot to Syria to Get Iran Out?

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Helsinki Summit: EU Concerned amid Strained Ties with US

Sunday 8 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Helsinki Summit: EU Concerned amid Strained Ties with US

Related Content

IS Trump Seeking EU Breakup?

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After several decades of friendly and strategic relations, the US and Europe have seen their ties heavily strained since 2017, and over the past few months, the tensions have come to a head. EU-US relationship is reaching a new juncture, marking a new period in the history of the two traditional allies. US President Donald Trump, many analysts agree, is the key factor prompting this row.

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Trump raised the “American first” policy, challenging the form of the US economic and political relations with the rest of the world and calling for their revision— even those with Washington’s traditional allies. After assuming office at the White House on January 20, 2017, he staged efforts to realize his campaign-time promises. Europe fell at the center of an initial focus of Trump as the president called for Europe to pay more for its NATO share, arguing that the US shouldered a large part of the Western military organization’s budget. The trade with the European Union was another case of Trump protest.

Trump’s transformational policy in the relations with the EU gradually fueled tensions between his administration and the European powers. He several times asked the French and German leaders, both being the face of EU leadership, to increase their share in NATO spending. In the past three months, Trump announced tariffs on European and other trade partners’ goods, formally sparking a trade war. As the opposite sides took retaliatory measures, the chasms even deepened as a result.

While the trade war is raging and making the US-EU ties experience their worst days, Trump is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland. The expected meeting has drawn wide-range concerns among the NATO members who are under pressure to pay higher for the military bloc’s budget. Trump-Putin summit will be preceded by NATO meeting, set for July 11 and 12. So, the upcoming two weeks are crucially important to the US-EU relations. After all, as the tensions mount, another major player is coming to the circle, which their disputes with it once put the Europeans and the Americans in a unified camp, but it is now a factor for fragmentation of the trans-Atlantic alliance. Bringing in the spotlight the EU-US equations takes considering two issues, with the Russian factor also present in the analysis.

Wide division with EU. Major pressure on Berlin

The EU concerns about a possible agreement between Trump and Putin in their upcoming meeting stem from the bloc’s broadening split with Washington. Over the past few days, Trump several times criticized NATO members. He even threatened to pull the US out of the 29-member alliance. Last month, he asserted that the members not paying enough to NATO budget should be punished. A comment of him was critical of Berlin.

“If you look at NATO, where Germany pays 1 percent and we are paying 4.2 percent of a much bigger GDP – that's not fair," he said addressing a cabinet meeting.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump has reportedly sent sharply worded letters to several NATO member countries, urging them to spend more on their self-defense, in an escalation of the US president’s long-standing feud with the military alliance. The letter to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel must be deemed the most significant of all as she comes to the center of criticism.

“The United States continues to devote more resources to the defense of Europe when the Continent’s economy, including Germany’s, are doing well and security challenges abound. This is no longer sustainable for us,” Trump told Merkel, according to the New York Times.

In the meantime, National Security Advisor John Bolton made comments on the need for other member states to spend more on NATO.

“The president wants a strong NATO,” Bolton said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “If you think Russia’s a threat, ask yourself this question: Why is Germany spending less than 1.2 percent of its G.N.P.? When people talk about undermining the NATO alliance, you should look at those who are carrying out steps that make NATO less effective militarily”, New York Times quoted him as saying.

The remarks by Trump’s top advisor show that the work to improve the Washington-Moscow ties comes as EU-US relations are struck by crisis. The gap is so deep that Trump will possibly strike even more fiery tone against Europe at the summit with the Russian leader.

The crisis has a point to make: The Europeans are coming up with the notion that they need to take themselves out of Washington’s protective umbrella. The European interests are now in a way that allow EU leaders to stand in the face of Trump and his demands. Even in the case of a Trump-Putin agreement, various European interests and even counter-demands will provide Europe’s powers, particularly Germany, with strength not to bow to Trump’s demands.

Using Moscow tactically to press EU

There is a theory analyzing the coincidence of Trump-Putin meeting with the peak of EU-US tensions. It suggests that Trump is exploiting Russia and the European fear surrounding a possible accord for closer ties with Moscow to force EU into submitting to his demands. White House seeks to tell the Europeans that Trump can strike a friendship deal with their rival, if not enemy, Russia, and their isolation from global events can ensue. North Korea denuclearization, a work of the US, China, and Russia, is a showcase of EU isolation from key global issues.

Still, Trump policy of solving problems with Moscow is not a real strategy. Because Kremlin is already trying to put together an alliance to fight the US unilateralism and NATO expansion eastward. The summit, therefore, bears no hopes of mending the two traditional rivals’ ties. Rather, a new Cold War is in the making, though in a different form. So, Trump uses Russia tactically to foist his conditions on his allies amid a battle of interests between the allies.  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump US EU NATO Trade War Tension

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

At Leats 16 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan
Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day