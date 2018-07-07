Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

Alwaght- Pope Francis hinted on Saturday that Israeli regime is destroying peace in West Asia by building walls, occupying Palestinians territories.

“Let there be an end to the few profiting from the sufferings of many! No more occupying territories and thus tearing people apart! No more letting half-truths continue to frustrate people’s aspirations! Let there be an end to using the Middle East for gains that have nothing to do with the Middle East!” Francis said while speaking at the end of a summit of Christian religious leaders.

Since 2002, Tel Aviv regime has been constructing a separation wall that stretches for more than 700 kilometers, annexing Palestinian land inside the occupied West Bank.

The wall, which has drawn international condemnation, cuts deep into Palestinian territory and has resulted in the confiscation of large swathes of fertile Palestinian land, the ghettoisation of Palestinian towns and villages, and has cut off thousands of Palestinians from social services, schools, and farmland.

The International Court of Justice said in an advisory opinion issued in 2004 that the apartheid wall violates international law and urged Israel to remove it from the occupied territories.

Pope also repeated his view that the “status quo” of the contested city of al-Quds (Jerusalem) should be respected.

The status of al-Quds is the thorniest issue in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli regime lays claim to the whole al-Quds city, but the international community views the city’s eastern sector as an occupied territory and Palestinians consider it as the capital of their future state.

“Truces maintained by walls and displays of power will not lead to peace, but only the concrete desire to listen and to engage in dialogue will,” Pope Francis said.