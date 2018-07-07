Reuters Explains How Arab Regimes Are Courting Washington

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 7 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC

Iranian Oil Officials Slam Trump’s Order to OPEC

Iran’s oil minister has blamed US President Donald Trump for insulting OPEC by ordering the organization to increase crude production in order to reduce prices.

At Least 38 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan At least 50 people are missing as heavy rains that have killed 16 people in western and central Japan, Japan Times reported on Saturday citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

Yemeni Forces Fire missile at Industrial Target in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces have launched a missile attack at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Iran to Counter US Withdrawal from JCPOA if EU Fails to Fulfill Commitments Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if the European countries fail to properly fulfill their commitments, Iran would take its own measures to counter the US

Russian Warships Ready for Live Firing Drills Off Syrian Coast The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce warships will hold missile firing drills off the coast of Syria,

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced to 10 Years Over Corruption Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 10 years in prison , dealing a blow to his political career.

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Reuters Explains How Arab Regimes Are Courting Washington

Saturday 7 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Reuters Explains How Arab Regimes Are Courting Washington
There was much bonhomie as a few dozen people, including members of Congress and U.S. administration officials, gathered last week for dinner in a posh Washington neighborhood in honor of Qatar’s foreign minister.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sat next to the minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

“You have been a great friend to the United States,” Mnuchin told Thani, praising Qatar for its cooperation on counter-terrorism financing efforts.

The scene was a stark contrast from just a year ago.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of fomenting regional unrest, supporting terrorism and getting too close to Iran, all of which Doha denies.

At the time, a dinner with Qatari officials at a Washington steakhouse to garner support from members of Congress was a muted affair, without anyone with influence in the Trump administration at the event, according to a person who attended. President Donald Trump followed the boycott with tweets suggesting Qatar funded terrorism, even though other U.S. officials emphasized it was an ally.

“When the blockade happened they (Qatar) had no presence on the Hill,” said Joey Allaham, a former adviser to Qatar who was paid $1.45 million, including costs, for his advocacy work.

A year later the boycott remains in force, as the rivals have failed to resolve their dispute. But Qatar has managed to persuade certain lawmakers and influential Americans that it is a U.S. ally in the fight against terrorism and victim of an unfair boycott, interviews with advisers on both sides show.

Several Qatari lobbyists said the aggressive strategy, which has cost the small OPEC member tens of millions of dollars, has been about reaching people close to Trump as well as lobbying on Capitol Hill.

The country has also hired some people seen as close to Trump, pledged billions of dollars in U.S. investments or business and sponsored Doha visits, according to its advisers and public filings.

SIMMERING TENSIONS

Qatar’s boycott followed long simmering tensions in the region, with countries such as Saudi and the UAE angry about the tiny but rich Gulf nation’s outsized role in regional affairs, sponsoring factions in revolts and civil wars and brokering peace deals across the Middle East. The United States, closely allied to countries on both sides, has found itself in the middle and tried unsuccessfully to mediate. Qatar hosts the Middle East headquarters for U.S. air forces. An administration official said the United States fears the rift could allow Iran to enhance its position in the Gulf if Tehran supported the Qataris.

Trump wants “the dispute eased and eventually resolved, as it only benefits Iran,” a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.   

Indeed, since the boycott Iran and Qatar ties have improved. Tehran opened its airspace to Qatar Airways when Saudis and others closed theirs, while Qatar restored full diplomatic relations with Iran.

This boycott violates the “right of an independent country like Qatar to choose its allies,” said an Iranian official, who previously served as ambassador to the UAE.

Iran’s foreign ministry declined to comment.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the United States, said: “Rather than hoping for Washington to enforce a solution to the crisis, Qatar should establish a dialogue directly with the UAE and its neighbors.”

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

LOBBYING BATTLE

Rich from large natural gas reserves, Qatar has lavished at least $24 million on lobbying in Washington since the start of 2017. That compares with a total of $8.5 million Qatar paid in 2015 and 2016 for lobbying, Justice Department filings show.

It has hired people close to Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for example, said he worked for the Qataris on an investigation and visited Doha just weeks before becoming Trump’s personal lawyer in April.

Giuliani declined to give details, telling Reuters that he has not spoken to Trump about his Qatar work.

Qatar’s opponents have a formidable offensive of their own. The UAE and Saudi Arabia shelled out about $25 million each over the same period and had allies such as Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser also close to Trump.

In May last year, Broidy bankrolled a conference about Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group that Egypt and other Doha rivals have accused of terrorism, according to Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a think-tank that organized the conference.

It was at this conference that Ed Royce, chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, disclosed plans for a bill naming Qatar a sponsor of terrorism. Royce introduced the bill two days after the conference.

Royce’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Qatar “swarmed the Hill” to oppose the bill, including appealing to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office, two lobbyists said. The bill has stalled in Congress.

Ryan’s office referred questions on the bill to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who did not respond to a request for comment.

“Understandably, the Qataris called in all their lobbyists and favors to try to derail the bill, though the final chapter on these issues has yet to be written,” said Broidy, who has sued Qatar for allegedly hacking his emails. Qatar denies his allegations.

When asked by Reuters what, if any, his role was regarding the bill, Broidy said, “I wish the bill was my idea but the reality is it wasn’t and I never had anything to do it.”

UNLIKELY ALLIES

Qatar has also reached out to unlikely allies. In January, Qatar’s lobbyists flew Morton Klein, head of the Zionist Organization of America, first class on Qatar Airways and put him up at the five-star Sheraton Grand Doha Resort for meetings with the country’s leaders.

That included a two-hour, one-on-one palace meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Klein said Qatari officials promised to kill an Al Jazeera documentary critical of Israel supporters in the United States, eliminate anti-Semitic books from a Doha book fair, and work to release kidnapped Israelis.

Klein remains critical of Qatar but said in an interview last week that he is encouraged by some steps taken to address his concerns. He said the documentary has not aired and he continues to work with officials on other issues.

Last fall, Trump met Sheikh Tamim on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. A Qatari lobbyist said Doha’s message to the United States was they would spend more money on the American base in the country and buy aircraft from Boeing Co.

Within a week of the meeting, state-owned Qatar Airways said it would buy six Boeing aircraft, valued at $2.16 billion. Boeing declined to comment.

Sheikh Tamim met Trump again this April at the White House.

“It took time and resources to replace the blockading states’ lies with the truth, including inviting delegations to visit Qatar and investigate the blockade for themselves,” said Jassim al-Thani, spokesman for the Qatar embassy in Washington.

Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters
 
 
 
 

US Lobby Qatar Saudi Arabia Israel

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province

At Leats 16 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan
Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day