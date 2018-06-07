Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs

’Largest Trade War’ Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs

Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
'Largest Trade War' Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs

'Largest Trade War' Breaks out as China Retaliates US Tariffs

Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

Alwaght- Trade fight between Washington and Beijing started on Friday after US imposed $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with mirror duties on American imports.

"China promised to not fire the first shot, but to defend national core interests and the interests of the people it has no choice but to strike back as necessary," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement shortly after a deadline passed Friday.

It said the US has "initiated the largest-scale trade war in economic history," calling the tariffs "a violation of world trade rules."  

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said no one will gain from a trade war as he pledged "measures in response to protect development interests."

"It benefits no one and it would undermine the multilateral free trade process," he said. "If one insists on waging a trade war it would hurt others and themselves." 

President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that tariffs on more than a half-trillion dollars worth of Chinese goods would be imposed subsequently.

“You have another 16 (billion dollars) in two weeks, and then, as you know, we have $200 billion in abeyance and then after the $200 billion, we have $300 billion in abeyance. Ok? So we have 50 plus 200 plus almost 300," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

English-language newspaper China Daily on Friday described the Trump administration as "a gang of hoodlums."

"In effect, the Trump administration is behaving like a gang of hoodlums with its shakedown of other countries, particularly China," the state-run newspaper wrote in an editorial.

“Its unruliness looks set to have a profoundly damaging impact on the global economic landscape in the coming decades, unless countries stand together to oppose it," it added.

Trump has accused Beijing of intellectual property theft and barriers to entry for US businesses and a $375 billion US trade deficit with China. He has already started charging levies on the imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

China says Washington is "opening fire" on the world with its raft of tariffs aimed at Beijing as well as at trade partners in North America and Europe.

China's Foreign Ministry called on European countries to work with Beijing to safeguard a globally free trade system.

In an interview with Press TV, professor of political economy Jack Rasmus said regarding Trump’s threats against Europe, the US president “hasn’t really done very much and the Europeans have not responded very strongly.”

“Trump wants to agitate his domestic US political base here before the November midterm elections in the US,” Rasmus said.

“Nothing is going to be resolved before November of this year, but I predict after November Trump will come to an agreement not only with Europe but also with Mexico and NAFT countries and so forth,” he concluded.

Analysts believe that the confrontation will backfire and affect the US economy first.

They say American workers, consumers and businesses will pay the cost of the dispute at the end of the day. China’s tariffs on key American goods, including soybeans, cotton and sorghum, threaten US farmers in states that supported Trump in the 2016 election, such as Texas.

 

Trade War US China

