Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside

  Friday 6 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in parts of Daraa countryside

Japan Hangs Ex-Leader of Cult Behind Deadly Tokyo Sarin Attack The former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, a doomsday cult that killed 13 people in a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been hanged

Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has declared its readiness to implement President Rouhani’s latest position on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings The EU and the UN have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of ’Opening Fire’ on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

alwaght.com
News

Friday 6 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght-More than 30 thousand inhabitants of the Daraa northern countryside town of Da’el, who were forced to flee, have returned to the town after the Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in the town.

A number of the returnees expressed their relief to return home after the completion of reconciliation agreement and the restoration of security and stability to the town.

The joy and happiness were evident on the faces of the families who headed back to their homes after long years of absence.

They praised the great achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army who restored safety and security to their town and cleared it of terrorism.

The return of the people came in parallel with the steady improvement of services in the town.

The population of the town fell to 20,000 during the control of the terrorist organizations on it. With the return of nearly 30,000 persons the number raised to become about 50,000.

Meanwhile, Syrian forces also managed to establish full control over a strategic town in the country’s southwestern province of Daraa, as they are engaged in counter-terrorism operations to put an ultimate end to the presence of foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists in the province.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that government forces advanced towards the Daraa al-Balad residential area of Daraa, located about 13 kilometers north of the border with Jordan, where terrorists affiliated to the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, Takfiri terror group are positioned.

The operation inflicted heavy losses on militant ranks. A number of rocket launch pads belonging to Takfiri terrorists were destroyed in the process as well.

Syrian army soldiers then entirely recaptured Saida, situated some 10 kilometers east of Daraa, after fierce clashes with militants and driving the Takfiris out of a Syrian Air Defense Force base southeast of the town.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

