Syrian Forces Ejected Terrorists, Restored Security in Parts of Daraa Countryside

Alwaght-More than 30 thousand inhabitants of the Daraa northern countryside town of Da’el, who were forced to flee, have returned to the town after the Syrian army ejected foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and restored security and stability in the town.

A number of the returnees expressed their relief to return home after the completion of reconciliation agreement and the restoration of security and stability to the town.

The joy and happiness were evident on the faces of the families who headed back to their homes after long years of absence.

They praised the great achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army who restored safety and security to their town and cleared it of terrorism.

The return of the people came in parallel with the steady improvement of services in the town.

The population of the town fell to 20,000 during the control of the terrorist organizations on it. With the return of nearly 30,000 persons the number raised to become about 50,000.

Meanwhile, Syrian forces also managed to establish full control over a strategic town in the country’s southwestern province of Daraa, as they are engaged in counter-terrorism operations to put an ultimate end to the presence of foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists in the province.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that government forces advanced towards the Daraa al-Balad residential area of Daraa, located about 13 kilometers north of the border with Jordan, where terrorists affiliated to the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, Takfiri terror group are positioned.

The operation inflicted heavy losses on militant ranks. A number of rocket launch pads belonging to Takfiri terrorists were destroyed in the process as well.

Syrian army soldiers then entirely recaptured Saida, situated some 10 kilometers east of Daraa, after fierce clashes with militants and driving the Takfiris out of a Syrian Air Defense Force base southeast of the town.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.