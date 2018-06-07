Iran’s IRGC Ready to Implement President Rouhani’s Warning on Oil Exports

Alwaght- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared its readiness to implement President Hassan Rouhani's latest position that if Tehran were not able to export its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, no other country would be able to do so.

The IRGC commander's remarks came after President Rouhani delivered a stern warning to the United States during his recent European tour against any attempt to block Iranian oil exports in the light of its withdrawal in May from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset, in the Swiss capital, Bern, on Tuesday, Rouhani said the US would never be able to carry out such a threat.

Rouhani said it was "incorrect and unwise" to think that "one day all oil producing countries would export their surplus oil and Iran would be the only country that cannot export its oil."

On Thursday, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari hailed the Iranian president's "decisive" stance against Washington's threats, expressing hope that the president's warning would be put into action "if the need arises" and in case the entire Iranian nation and authorities see eye to eye on such an action.

"Definitely, through the implementation of the latest positions adopted by the country's executive officials, under contingencies the enemies can be made understand...what the meaning of 'either all or none can use Hormuz Strait, is'" Jafari emphasized.

The Strait of Hormuz, which sits at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, provides the only maritime passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important choke points.

Through the strategic waterway, a large share of the world's oil shipments passage. The strait also serves as a key maritime route for shipments of liquefied natural gas.

For countries that import oil or gas, including the US, normal operation of Hormuz is vital.