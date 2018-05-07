Over 121,000 Yemenis Fled Hudaydah Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UN

Alwaght- More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen's port city of al-Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a report on Wednesday reporting that humanitarian partners have verified more than 17,350 households (over 121,000 people) that have been displaced since June 1.

"More than 10,000 displaced households (nearly 80,000 people) have been assisted with food, emergency kits, and other life-saving support," the report noted.

The OCHA said that after the partial calm during the last few days, air attacks were carried out near the Al Hudaydah -Sana road and Al Hudaydah airport, with intensive airstrikes also reported on July 4 in the southern Zaid District.

Humanitarian aid workers are carrying out their activities in the city as the aid convoys entered the city without encountering too much trouble, according to the report.

But it underlined that many roads in the city are still closed to traffic, and negotiations are needed to reach many areas of the city.

The report also said due to the displacement, only half of the local children can attend school.

It noted that seven health institutions have temporarily closed or suspended operations.

Backed by Saudi-led airstrikes, Emirati forces and militants loyal to the former Yemeni regime launched the al-Hudaydah assault on June 13 despite warnings that it would compound the impoverished nation’s humanitarian crisis. The Ansarullah movement and allied armed forces have managed to inflict heavy losses on the invaders.

Humanitarian organizations have warned that the al-Hudaydah operation threatens to cut off essential supplies to millions of Yemeni people. More than 70 percent of Yemen's imports pass through Hudaydah's docks.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a war against Yemen since early 2015, claims that the Houthis are using al-Hudaydah for weapons delivery, an allegation rejected by the fighters.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed a blockade on Yemen, which has smothered humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the import-dependent state.

Several Western countries are supplying the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment.