EU, UN Slam Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinian Dwellings

Alwaght- The European Union and the United Nations have condemned the Israeli regime over its plan to demolish Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank.

The two international bodies called on the Israeli regime to halt its plan to raze a village belonging to Palestinian Bedouin families in the occupied West Bank, saying such actions are contrary to international law and undermine peace efforts.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the office of Nikolay Mladenov, the UN Middle East peace envoy, condemned Israel’s demolitions of Palestinian dwellings in the Abu Nuwar community and the regime’s “preparations to demolish Khan Al-Ahmar,” located east of al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The expulsion of several dozen Bedouin families from Khan al-Ahmar is seen as enabling future expansion of the Israeli regime’s settlement of Kfar Adumim.

“Israel should stop such actions and plans for relocating Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank,” the tweet read. “Such actions are contrary to international law and undermine the two-state solution.”

The European Union also said in a statement that the demolitions “together with plans for new settlement construction for Israelis in the same area, exacerbate threats to the viability of the two-state solution and further undermine prospects for a lasting peace.”

The EU “expects the Israeli authorities to reverse these decisions and fully meet its obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law,” the statement said.

Several European countries, including Britain, France and Ireland, also joined forces to prevent the demolition plan by Israeli occupation troops.

On Wednesday, Palestinians protested in and around Khan al-Ahmar as Israeli forces began preparations to destroy the Bedouin village. The Palestinian Authority has condemned the planned demolition as an act of ethnic cleansing with the goal of replacing Palestinian citizens with Zionist settlers.

"The ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by the occupation authorities in the designated areas (C) and in the occupied city of al-Quds and its environs," the PA’s foreign ministry said in a statement.