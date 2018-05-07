Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of “Opening Fire” on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

China Accuses US of “Opening Fire” on Global Economy

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

Israeli Regime Backs Saudi Nuclear Ambitions: Tactic or Strategy?

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Thursday 5 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

President Erdogan

Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

Related Content

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election

Erdogan’s Election Gamble Using Cross-Border Military Campaign

Turkish Snap Elections: Erdogan’s Road to Power Solidification

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote according to final results.

The publication of the final results kicked off a sequence of events that will culminate on July 9 with Erdogan’s swearing-in for a second mandate with sweeping powers.   

Erdogan won over 26.3 million votes -- 52.59 percent -- in the June 24 elections, the head of the Supreme Election Committee (YSK) Sadi Guven said.

His final percentage was higher than when he was first elected as president in August 2014 with 51.79 percent of the vote.

The president’s chief rival from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Muharrem Ince, won 30.64 percent of the vote, Guven told a televised press conference in Ankara.

In his second mandate, Erdogan will have expanded powers under an executive presidency after constitutional changes were approved in a referendum last year.

Turkey has issued a decree, giving more power to the president as the country moves towards adopting a full-fledged presidential system.

The Official Gazette announced the decree on Wednesday. The decree closes down the prime minister’s office and changes “references to the prime minister and cabinet of ministers to the president and the president’s office.”

It has also enabled President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bypass the parliament in forming and regulating ministries and removing civil servants.

The laws changed by the decree had been in effect since 1924.

Last year, the public took part in a referendum, voting in favor of changing the country’s ruling mechanism from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Critics accuse Erdogan of trying to monopolize all power since July 2016, when the government survived a coup.

Ankara has either arrested or expelled hundreds of thousands of civil servants since the putsch, which it blames on Fetullah Gulen, a US-based cleric and Erdogan's arch rival.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey President Erdogan Victory Powers

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza