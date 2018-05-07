Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Erdogan to be Sworn in as Turkey’s President with Sweeping Powers

Turkey’s election body has confirmed the outright victory of President Erdogan in the June 24 presidential polls, saying he won almost 52.3 percent of the vote .

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

China Accuses US of “Opening Fire” on Global Economy China has accused the US of “opening fire” on the global economy by imposing tariffs on products from China and other countries.

Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria Russia has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN A senior United Nations officials says Rohingya Muslims have continued fleeing fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime

Thursday 5 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
General Suleimani Praises President Rouhani’s Remarks against US, Israeli Regime

President Hassan Rouhani (left) shaking hands with IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Suleimani (File Picture)

IRGC Quds Force commander has thanked Iranian President for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.
Alwaght-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Suleimani has thanked Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for his recent remarks about the US’s threats to cut Iran’s oil exports and his comments against the Israeli regime.

In a letter to President Rouhani on Wednesday, Major General Suleimani described as “a source of pride” the president’s comment that if Iran’s oil is not allowed to be exported, then there will be no guarantee that other countries in the region would be able to export theirs.

General Suleimani also praised Rouhani’s “valuable” remarks on the Islamic Republic’s stance toward the Zionist regime of ‘Israel’.

This is the same Dr. Rouhani that we knew and still know, and the one who should be. You made our dear Leader, the great nation of the Islamic Iran, and the world’s Muslims proud by making such wise, valuable and strong statements,” he added.

IRGC's Quds Force commander further described President Rouhani’s remarks as “timely, wise, and correct”, and said he is ready to help implement any policy that serves the Islamic Republic’s interests.

On Tuesday, the Iranian president hinted that oil shipments from neighboring countries could be cut if the US presses ahead with its goal of forcing all countries to stop buying Iranian oil.

The Americans have claimed they want to completely stop Iran’s oil exports. They don’t understand the meaning of this statement, because it is nonsense that Iran’s oil is not (allowed to be) exported, while the region’s oil is exported,” the president’s official website quoted him as saying.

When asked at a news conference in the Swiss capital of Bern later on Tuesday whether those comments constituted a threat to interfere with the shipping of neighboring countries, Rouhani said, “Assuming that Iran could become the only oil producer unable to export its oil is a wrong assumption … The United States will never be able to cut Iran’s oil revenues.”

In his Tuesday speech in Bern, Rouhani also reacted to his Swiss counterpart’s remarks on the recognition of the Zionist regime and underlined that Iran views the Israeli regime as illegitimate and condemns its aggressive policies in the region.

