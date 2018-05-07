Russia Rejects Unrealistic Demands for Iran Withdrawal from Syria

Alwaght- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected demands for Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria terming them unrealistic while adding that Tehran should be allowed to play its regional role.

The top Russian diplomat made the remark during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow on Wednesday.

He described Iran as a bold regional player and an important powerful country of the region helping the war on terrorism in Syria.

Russia, Iran and the Hezbollah resistance movement have provided crucial military support to Syrian legitimate government and the army of the war-torn country, helping them turn the tide in the war against terrorists financed by US and Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrod noted that all international players should provide humanitarian aid to Syria without attempting to politicize the issue.

"We are certain that all international players who have such opportunities should provide assistance in tackling these issues in Syria without trying to link this aid to some politicized conditions," he noted.

"Russia has repeatedly pointed to the need to remove unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria by Western countries, the sanctions that prevent the creation of normal economic infrastructure conditions for refugees’ return," Lavrov noted.

The Russian minister stressed that Russia and Jordan see eye-to-eye about the need to provide humanitarian aid and take measures, which will facilitate and expand the delivery of relief aid. "To create favorable conditions for refugees’ return in the liberated areas, large-scale international assistance aimed at restoring the socio-economic infrastructure and creating new jobs is required," he added.