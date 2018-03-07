Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 3 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

UNICEF Pans ‘Carnage’ of over 2,200 Children in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

The UNICEF said on Tuesday that over 2,200 Yemeni children have been killed during Saudi-led coalition’s three-year aggression on Yemen.

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran’s oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA

Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Turkish Elections Close Age of Ataturk, Open Age of Erdogan

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President

Tuesday 3 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Unable to Stop Iran Oil Exports: President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran's oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat.

"The US [officials'] statement in this regard is unilateralism…and a breach of all international rules and regulations in energy and trade sectors," Rouhani said at a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset, in Bern on Tuesday.

He added that it is "incorrect and unwise" to think that "one day all oil producing countries would export their surplus oil and Iran would be the only country that cannot export its oil."

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany in 2015.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

The sanctions would include a universal ban on Iran over buying or acquiring US dollars as well as restrictions over purchases of crude oil from the country and investing in its oil sector projects.

Rouhani further reaffirmed Iran's stance on the JCPOA after the US withdrawal and said Tehran would stay in the deal as long as its interests are preserved and it is assured that it can use the agreement's advantages.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Since the US president pulled Washington out of the historic nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.

Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Sunday the country is considering oil exports by the private sector in a bid to thwart forthcoming US sanctions, which mostly aim to curtail the Islamic Republic's revenues by blocking its crude oil exports.

Addressing a conference held to mark National Day of Industry and Mine in Tehran, he said, “The target of the US is firstly [to cut down Iran's] oil [sales]. They want Iran's oil not to be sold, which is impossible and such measures are taken in line with a psychological war.”

Iran will remain committed to international undertakings: Rouhani

Addressing a joint economic forum in the presence of his Swiss counterpart, the Iranian president said Tehran has never carried out any measure against any country and would remain committed to international regulations, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and boost cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Last month, the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano reaffirmed the agency's access to all the required nuclear sites in Iran, calling on Tehran to ensure "timely and proactive cooperation" with inspections under a 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

"As stated in my latest report to the Board [of Governors], the agency has conducted complementary accesses under the Additional Protocol to all the sites and locations in Iran which we needed to visit," Amano said in his introductory statement to the Board of Governors.

Rouhani further added, "Our policy has always been based on constructive interaction with the world…Iran calls for fair, legal, peaceful and stable relations with the world and will play its role well in this regard."

He noted that Iran attaches great importance to its ties with member states of the European Union, including Switzerland, and said Tehran and Bern are resolved to continue their cordial trade and economic cooperation in line with international regulations and mutual interests.

Rouhani emphasized that unilateralism has no place in the world in any field and said close relations among countries are the best way to meet common interests.

Iran, Switzerland sign documents for cooperation

In the presence of Rouhani and Berset, Iranian and Swiss officials issued two statements for scientific and health cooperation and signed an agreement for cooperation in the transportation sector.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, President Rouhani arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart. The Iranian president would leave Bern for Vienna later on Tuesday to meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Rouhani Oil Switzerland

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza