Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims

Alwaght- Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

The 120-seat parliament voted 87-15 in favor of the legislation that orders holding back part of the roughly $130 million in tax revenues that Israeli regime collects on behalf of the Palestinians each month, Reuters reported.

Israeli regime attacked West Bank in 1967 and took the region under its military administration. About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Israeli regime regularly kills and detains Palestinian protesters who demand liberation of their lands. Palestinian nation views them as heroes while Tel Aviv seeks to defame them as terrorists.

The move adds to pressures on Palestinians as US lawmakers has enacted legislation earlier this year to sharply reduce the annual $300 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority unless it took steps to stop making payments to victims of Israeli regime's crimes.