Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

  Tuesday 3 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook's Data Breach

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook's Data Breach

A federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has broadened to focus on the actions and statements of the tech giant and now involves multiple agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiries

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims Israeli regime has enacted a law on Monday to penalize the Palestinian Authority for paying stipends to Palestinians jailed by the occupying regime, their families, and the families of those killed by Israeli forces.

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days Twelve boys and their assistant soccer coach have been found alive inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand nine days after they went missing.

Israeli Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader Turkey issued detention warrants for 68 suspects, including dozens of colonels over alleged links to the US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Turkey Detains 68 Military Personnel over Links to Opposition Leader

Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

US Federal Agencies Join Probe of Facebook’s Data Breach

Israel Presses Palestinian Authority to Stop Aiding Regime’s Victims

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates

Teen Soccer Team Found Alive After Missing in Cave for 9 Days

Two Scenarios behind Fresh US Claims about North Korea Nuclear Activities

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400

Israeli Regime Backs Saudi Nuclear Ambitions: Tactic or Strategy?

Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

Tuesday 3 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey, West Relations in Age of Erdogan

Alwaght- The June 24 elections of Turkey were highly significant in the country’s contemporary history, both because of bringing to rule a president with full executive powers and potential influences on the home and foreign policy.

The elections marked a transition from the parliamentary to the presidential system of governance which was authorized on April 26 constitutional referendum during which people said yes to proposed changes. This means that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now can push with his domestic and foreign plans with little obstruction from his opponents.

One of the important cases of the foreign policy of Erdogan Turkey is the relations with the West. A set of cases are influencing this relation, including the economic partnership, refugee crisis, military cooperation, Syria crisis, post-ISIS Iraq, the Persian Gulf Arab states’ political row, and most importantly the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) annexation by the Israeli regime known as “deal of the century.”

With these in mind, in the next five years in which Erdogan leads the nation, Turkey is expected to experience friction with the West in a set of aspects.

Human rights issues, as in the past, are slated to continue hampering normal ties between the two. The Western governments will continue to question Erdogan’s crackdown on the political opponents, military campaigns against PKK militiamen in the Kurdish areas of the country, and a clampdown on the media freedom which followed failed military coup in 2016.

Erdogan plans to transform his country in the next five years into a power among the top 10 global economic powers, a global rank he wants to reach in 2023, the year the Republic of Turkey celebrates its centenary. Europe, in the meantime, is not optimistic about a shining record for the human rights situation in the country.

In the days that followed the elections, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Joseph Maas called on Turkey to end the state of emergency, in place since the unsuccessful power grab attempt two years ago. Foreign Minister Karin Kneissi of Austria, on the other side, criticized imprisonment of the opposition leaders, adding that despite the fact that Europe does not set much hope on democratic improvement in Turkey, it gives Erdogan another chance to seek democratic enhancement.

The Europeans’ discontentment sets up firm roadblocks ahead of long-held Turkish dream of joining the European Union. Although over the past decade Erdogan signaled that EU accession is no longer a priority for Ankara, a part of the Turkish society and political body remain committed to working towards the realization of this dream. Still, some experts suggest that the Turkish leader seeks to put together the 2023 vision puzzle by pushing for EU membership.

Politically, the analysts believe, Erdogan will highlight the disputes with the West to bolster a nationalistic spirit of the Turkish people. He won a little bit more than 50 percent of the votes, which means the other half of the Turkish society still opposes his political pathway. To address this challenge, the president will accentuate nationalism to get a majority of people around him. To this aim, he will work hard to present a picture of an independent Turkey with the power to make decisions not influenced by the Eastern and Western powers. He will also emphasize the security threats posed to the nation’s southern borders.

Erdogan will very likely continue military operations against the Kurdish militants in Iraq’s Qandi mountains and also in Syria’s north. The Kurds are making a point of dispute between Turkey and the US, a supporter of the Kurdish militias operating in northern Syria. Ankara views them as a threat to its national security but Washington takes advantage of them as an infantry serving its agenda in war-ravaged Syria. So, the upcoming months will possibly bear a more spirited rift between the two.

Russia, another power acting in Syria, is leaving Erdogan’s hands open in parts of northern Syria to attract Ankara to its side in a regional game of influence with the US. Moscow’s turning blind eye to Turkish military operations against the Syrian Kurds, on the one hand, and rows with the West, on the other hand, have dragged Turkey and Russia into a tactical alliance.

Turkey and the West will possibly clash over Ankara’s purchase of rival Russia’s S-400 air defense systems while being a NATO member. Warm ties with Ankara will allow Moscow’s free movement to Eastern Europe through Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, operated by Turkey. The West will possibly protest to Turkey as Russian ships’ passage through the straits will grant Moscow higher maneuvering power in the face of NATO.

Another important mission for Erdogan in the new period is to maintain a balance in relations with the Western countries, which are fellow members in NATO, and Russia, which is important for Ankara leader as a source of huge income to the Turkish tourism industry.

Another important point in relation to the West-Turkey ties is the military bonds under NATO partnership. Over the past decade, Erdogan has learned well how to play Washington. He now knows where he can inflame the rifts and where he can wrest privileges from the West. Ankara’s shift from a terrorist groups’ backer to an active peace player in Astana talks for Syria bears witness to its foreign policy flexibility.

In general, despite a tactical alliance with Russia, and challenges surrounding human rights issues with the Western governments, Turkey’s bonds with the West in security, economic, and political areas are expected to continue in the new period. 

 

Turkey West Erdogan Elections Russia

