Israel Regime Deliberately Shot Dead 25 Palestinian Minors in 2018: NGO

Alwaght- Israeli regime has killed at least 25 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2018, rights NGO said Monday.

In a press release, Defense for Children International-Palestine, which advocates for the rights of Palestinian children in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, blamed the Israeli regime for deliberately shooting and killing 25 children, including 21 Gazans, this year alone.

According to the NGO, this death toll includes 21 children targeted directly, 11 of whom were shot in the head or neck.

"The Israeli army continues its escalations using lethal force and live bullets against Palestinian children who pose no direct threat to it,” the NGO’s statement read.