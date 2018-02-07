Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 2 July 2018

The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues

Monday 2 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Iranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and then Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May. 

Rouhani is to discuss boosting Tehran's ties with Europe which has been scrambling to save the nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but struggled to provide Iran with concrete guarantees to benefit from staying in the nuclear deal. 

Speaking at the airport, Dr. Hassan Rouhani said, "The visit to the two European friend countries, Austria and Switzerland, is taking place at the official invitation of the presidents of these two countries in response to their visit to Tehran".

“Now that the Americans have exited the JCPOA in breach of international rules and their multi-lateral commitments, communication and negotiation with Europe enjoys a special position,” Rouhani told reporters in Tehran before heading to Switzerland. 

From Switzerland, the Iranian president will travel to Austria where he will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and oversee the signing of some documents for cooperation.

A key subject on the agenda, however, is a package which the Europeans are expected to offer to Iran in order to keep the country in the JCPOA. 

Dr. Rouhani said, "Europeans are also set to present their package in the coming days, and we will discuss the matter with them. There are, of course, some regional issues that we will discuss with Europe on the role that Iran can play for stability and security of the entire Middle East region".

The United States withdrew from the agreement in May, and said it would be re-imposing the sanctions lifted by the agreement. Washington has also threatened countries retaining trade with Iran with “secondary sanctions.”

A number of Iranian economic activists and representatives of the private sector are accompanying President Rouhani in the visit. 

Dr. Rouhani said, "We also have both businesspeople and representatives of the economic sectors of Iran with us during the visit to both countries, and we will have meetings with businesspeople and entrepreneurs in both capitals, Vienna and Bern, and will meet with dear Iranians in these two countries".

The president also referred to the signing of documents between Iran, Austria and Switzerland during the visit, adding, "We will discuss the matter with senior officials in the field of industry commerce, health, treatment, modern technologies, education and water resources management, and documents will be signed in this regard"

Rouhani underscored the importance of Iran's ties with the European Union, which views the nuclear agreement as pivotal to regional and international peace and security.

“Europe’s current situation is to some extent different from the past. Europe is opposing unilateralism with a louder voice, and expressing readiness to cooperate with Iran and other important and influential countries on regional and international issues,” he said.

Rouhani called the trip an opportunity to discuss the future of the JCPOA and bilateral agreements with EU members, especially given that Austria has just assumed rotating presidency of the European Union.

“We will be negotiating with Austria as the president of the EU,” he said.

Rouhani will also discuss other issues, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen. 

"Among these issues are Syria, Yemen, and the oppressions that have been affecting the people of these countries. The whole world is responsible for the crimes against the Yemeni people," added the President.

Iran will also sign documents for cooperation in the industrial, commercial, healthcare, education, and water resources management fields with Switzerland and Austria, he added.

 

