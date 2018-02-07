Two Scenarios behind Fresh US Claims about North Korea Nuclear Activities

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran's President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates

EU Threatens US with $300bn Tariffs as Trade War Escalates

The European Commission has reportedly threatened the US with new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Trump administration goes ahead with new duties on car imports from the EU.

Iran President to Visit Europe to Discuss Nuclear Deal, Regional Issues ranian president Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for Switzerland and the Austria where he is expected to discuss the fate of a nuclear agreement from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May.

11 Members of Indian Family Found Dead, 10 Hanged from Ceiling Eleven members of an Indian family have been found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, with 10 members blindfolded and hanging from their home’s ceiling.

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Two Scenarios behind Fresh US Claims about North Korea Nuclear Activities

Two Scenarios behind Fresh US Claims about North Korea Nuclear Activities

Alwaght- The US stances on North Korea remain equivocal and contradictory even after the historic Singapore meeting last month between the American President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Responding to the critics of the Singapore agreement between the two leaders, Trump said that Kim agreed to complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization and insisted that "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea." However, American spy agencies accuse Pyongyang of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons in secret sites and White House officials insist on maintaining pressures on The East Asian country.

In the middle of the already hazy situation, NBC Friday report that quoted five unnamed US officials as saying that in recent months North Korea had stepped up production of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons and that Pyongyang possesses at least three secret nuclear sites has darkened the outlook of a settlement to the Korean Peninsula crisis.

The Guardian newspaper, republishing satellite images taken on June 21 by North 38 monitoring group which brings in its spotlight North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities and home affairs, reported that infrastructure improvements at the Yongbyon nuclear plant were “continuing at a rapid pace.” “The cooling system for the plutonium production reactor has been modified and at least two new non-industrial buildings have been built on the site,” the newspaper continued.

What is behind the US reports on ongoing nuclear activities of the North? And how do they impact the course of denuclearization? Two scenarios are likely:

More pressures on Pyongyang

Washington is possibly seeking to put more strains on the North Korean leader by spreading the news about detection of his secret nuclear activities. This is possibly for the final aim of a big win in the denuclearization game. To put it differently, Americans want to fulfill their in exchange for smallest concessions. In fact, a fight of demands is going on between the two sides of the negotiations. While the North Korea insists on a step-by-step process to destroy its nuclear capabilities in return for concessions like lifting sanctions and being given security guarantees, the US stresses that Pyongyang should denuclearize all at once, similar to Libya disarmament model. Washington does not aim to remove its military forces and equipment from East Asia as a concession to Kim since they serve its strategic agenda in competition with China and even Russia in region. Trump administration's succeeds in foisting its desires on Kim and dismantling his country's nuclear and missile programs, means killing two birds with a single stone: ne removing the threats against its forces operating in the region and its regional allies and second saving its energy to check burgeoning China power gain in the region.

But meeting this goal takes unceasing US pressures on the opposite side, something China and Russia challenge with the argument that North Korea has taken adequate trust-building steps. Launching a campaign of blackening by telling the world that Kim does not stand on his commitments opens Trump’s hand to press Beijing and Moscow, the only parties with trade ties to Pyongyang, to adhere to the embargo.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompano has recently called the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He told his Chinese counterpart that they needed to fully commit to the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions on North Korea, including those banning coal and oil exports to the isolated nation. Top White House officials have already maintained that the economic pressures on Pyongyang will not be relaxed until a considerable progress is made in the course of its nuclear program dismantling.

Divides in US and efforts to foil the negotiations

Certainly, there is no consensus among the American politicians and the administration on handling the negotiations and viability of Singapore bilateral accord. Trump constantly accuses his critics, mainly politicians from the opposite party, of politicizing the case and turning a blind eye to the Singapore summit’s achievements. On the opposite side, many politicians doubt that Trump’s way of dealing with the North Korean leader will secure the US interests, arguing that Kim is dishonest and does not bow to the form of denuclearization claimed by the president. They support their argument by a flashback to the 2008 nuclear deal with Pyongyang. In 2008, the North invited the international journalists to record destruction of Yongbyon plant’s cooling tower. The site had debuted production of nuclear bombs. Then, it turned out that Pyongyang had a separate uranium enrichment site enabling it to continue bomb building.

Odds are that Trump’s agenda doubters, even those within his administration, are the main lobby behind the publication of evidence on Kim’s breach of the deal terms, to terminate the negotiations at the end of the road. A dominant climate of distrust in Trump’s ability to settle North Korea nuclear crisis led the Republican and Democratic members of the US House of Representatives a month ago to introduce a bill that would require President Donald Trump’s administration to provide a detailed report on North Korea’s nuclear program to set a “baseline” for progress on talks with Pyongyang.

Therefore, regardless of the validity of the news around Pyongyang’s secret nuclear activities, the key factor causing pessimistic atmosphere around the negotiations is fed by the type of US approaches and goals in the talks.  

 

