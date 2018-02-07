20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Alwaght- At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city.

The group of Shikhs was on its way to meet the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani who was on a tour of the eastern province when the explosion happened.

Some 20 people were also injured when the explosions occurred close to a governor’s compound at 4 p.m. local time.

Officials said that the bomb attack took the lives of at least 10 members of the minority group, including a politician who was to run in October’s parliamentary elections.

Afghanistan is a predominantly Muslim country with small Sikh and Hindu communities, each of whom has a seat reserved in the parliament.

ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing any evidence. ISIS has increased its presence in the area, according to the news agency. The terror group also didn’t participate in the brief Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government, as it fights against both.