West Seeking Syria Intervention Excuses Via Politicized OPCW

  Monday 2 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies

Trade-war monger Donald Trump blamed the EU for being "as bad as China" in its in its trade policies, arguing that the US is paying a fortune “protecting” the 28-member block.

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad At least 20 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400 India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

West Seeking Syria Intervention Excuses Via Politicized OPCW

20 Killed after ISIS Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400

Trade-War Monger Trump Attacks EU ‘Unfair Trade’ Policies

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400

Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Increase Crude Production: Report

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
West Seeking Syria Intervention Excuses Via Politicized OPCW

Monday 2 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
West Seeking Syria Intervention Excuses Via Politicized OPCW

Alwaght- The world’s leading chemical weapons watchdog, Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is grappling with a politicization case these days. 

The OPCW has been addressing the Syrian situation over the past years of the anti-terror war. It was several times referred to as an international body to see cases of chemical arms uses in the war-ravaged country. Now the non-political organization is facing a politicization case.

A set of Western countries have recently made a proposal calling for OPCW powers expansion. The proposal was first made by Britain’s envoy to the UN and won support from French and German envoys shortly after. Then the US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan voiced backing for the European bill, arguing that once its leverage is increased, the chemical weapons watchdog can assign the blame, including in Syria case.

But the OPCW power expansion faced opposite voices. Russia, Iran, and Syria bitterly opposed the vote on the bill. Despite opposition from the trio, under Western pressures, the members held a vote on the issue, allowing the watchdog to add to its powers, paving the way for it to do blame assigning. Russia, however, said it would not recognize the resolution.

A technical or politicized organization?

Since its foundation in 1997, OPCW has been recognized as a technical body cooperating with the UN, with its duties revolving around investigating uses of chemical weapons and their types. The inter-government organization, however, is not a part of the UN, despite its close work with the world body because the watchdog’s activity is not related to the political and legal areas which in fact fall under the duties of the United Nations Security Council.

Evading entry into political areas and remaining purely technical in addressing the use of chemical weapons caused many countries to join it and put their utmost trust in its investigations. But now Britain and the US push for widening its duties range to allow it assign the blame on a possible culprit, risking politicization of this technical and specialized body. This development is embedding a flaw in OPCW body, making its blame assigning vulnerable to political conditions’ influence as some members, especially Western powers, sway its decisions.

US surprise support

The British, French, and German envoys defended their bid as a boost of the chemical weapons watchdog. To everybody’s surprise, the US envoy came to support their argument, running counter to the Trump administration’s fixed policy of antipathy to the international organizations and treaties.

Trump cut funding to the UN, announced pulling the US out of UN Human Rights council, withdrew  North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and Paris Climate deal, as well as multilateral nuclear deal with Iran . These measures took place in the first year of his presidency, signaling that Trump is not interested in the international organizations. However, his administration enthusiastically backed the European agenda of authorizing the OPCW to determine those behind the chemical attacks.

US green light to the London-proposed plan gives rise to the notion that Britain pressed forward with a politicized suggestion, mounting the idea that the West struggles to bring under its sway the rulings of the chemical weapons watchdog. OPCW’s assignment of blame, the White House calculates, will make it easier for Washington to hold its opponents accountable to garner support for pressures against them on the international stage.

Syrian front lines and London proposal

The Western vote is coming exactly at a time when army is liberating lands from west-backed militants in southern Syria. An alliance of the Western and some regional Arab regimes has gone to great lengths over the past seven years to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. Now the West seeks to prepare the ground for direct military intervention in Syria to shift the equation of war to its advantage. The move comes as part of broader pro-interests Western activism in West Asia region.

The changes in OPCW rules, some analysts believe, send a message of support to the terrorist groups operating in Syria, encouraging them to stage more false flag chemical attacks give the West an alibi to intervene militarily against Damascus using the green light of a politicized OPCW.

Syria chemical attacks have been a top case under investigation of the OPCW since 2013, the year the militants for the first time made allegations of Syria government chemical weapons use. The Syrian government categorically denied use of poisonous gas and allowed the OPCW investigators to freely probe claimed attack sites.

The West so far failed to prove Damascus as the culprit of the alleged chemical attacks. Now the Western sides are making new efforts to broaden the watchdog’s leverages to enable it to assign the blame on President Assad government.

Some sides are concerned that the move will discredit the OPCW as its technical purity is at stake, something happened to other international organizations in the past as they were politicized by the West. Russia and Syria several times asked for OPCW investigation of terrorist-conducted chemical attacks but the Western sides rejected the demand. Now a politicized OPCW will help the Western actors pursue their agenda in the Syrian conflict developments. 

