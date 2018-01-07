Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400

India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system and the country’s Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

Saudi Arabia Unwilling to Hike Crude Production: Report Saudi Arabia reportedly is unwilling to increase oil production beyond 11,000 barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

US Economic Pressure on Iran Seeks Division between Nation, Government: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US economic pressure on Iran is meant to sow discord between the nation and the government.

Comedian Posed as Senator Menendez Tricks Trump with Prank Call American comedian John Melendez comedian has tricked President Donald Trump with a prank call in which he pretended to Democratic senator Bob Menendez, discussing immigration, his Supreme Court nominee, and a public scandal

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400

India Ignores US Warning Not To Buy Russian S-400

Alwaght- India has reportedly ignored the US warning avoiding to purchase Russian S-400 defense missile system  and the country's Defense Ministry has forwarded the deal for final approval.

After endorsing some “minor deviations” in the contract, defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman forwarded the 5.7bn deal to purchase S-400 for final government approval, to the finance ministry and the Prime Minister’s office, sources told the Times of India.

"The S-400 procurement case will now go to the finance ministry for clearance and the PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security for the final nod,” a source at the Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC), told the publication. “The country’s top political leadership will have to take a call on when the actual contract can be inked.”

New Delhi is pushing ahead to purchase five S-400 units, despite strong opposition from the US. The deal, provisionally discussed during the Modi-Putin summit at Goa in October 2016, has attracted speculation over the possible imposition of US sanctions, under that country’s Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to deter nations from purchasing Russian weapons.

"The acquisition of this technology will limit, I am afraid, the degree with which the United States will feel comfortable in bringing additional technology into whatever country we are talking about,” US armed services committee chairman Mac Thornberry said back in May, noting that there is also concern that “any country that acquires the system will complicate the ability of interoperability” with US forces.

The proliferation of S-400 across the globe has made Washington extremely worried about the growing anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities of sovereign nations, and even NATO allies. Some lawmakers even argued that integration of Russian technology by US allies might compromise US “technology secrets.” In addition to India, Turkey has faced immense pressure to back down from the deal to purchase the state-of-the-art defense systems.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced Russian anti-aircraft system available for export, designed to engage aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400km and ballistic missiles up to 60km away. The launcher can use at least four interceptor missile types, suited to different targets. One S-400 division can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously.

 

India S-400 US Russia

