US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites

Alwaght- US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump's administration, NBC reported on Friday.

The American news network quoted five unnamed US officials as saying that in recent months North Korea had stepped up production of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons, adding that Pyongyang possesses at least three secret nuclear sites.

The NBC's report appeared to go counter to sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump, who tweeted after an June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

The network cited US officials as saying that the intelligence assessment concludes that North Korea has more than one secret nuclear site in addition to its known nuclear fuel production facility at Yongbyon.

“Work is ongoing to deceive us on the number of facilities, the number of weapons, the number of missiles ... We are watching closely,” NBC quoted one senior U.S. intelligence official as saying.

“There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US”.