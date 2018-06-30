Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites

US spy agencies has accused North Korea of increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at several secret sites despite being engaged in diplomacy with Trump’s administration, NBC reported on Friday.

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down The US trade war with the world is expanding as Canada struck back Washington over steel and aluminum tariffs, vowing to impose punitive measures on $12.63 billion worth of American goods until Washington relents.

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

US Spy Agencies Accuse North Korea of Making More Nuclear Bomb Fuel in Secret Sites

Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Canada Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Vows Not to Back Down

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU

Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

Saturday 30 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen,  and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly  crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy and a youth were killed after being shot by Israeli forces in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while 310 more were also injured on the 14th Friday of the "Great March of Return." Many of victims suffered tear gas poisoning.

The protests started on March 30 with a demand for the right of return of refugees to their homes they were expelled from when Israeli regime announced existence in their homeland in 1948 and have continued every Friday since then. More than 140 Palestinians, including medics, journalists, women and children, were shot and killed by Israeli army snipers in these protests and over 14,000 injured from live and rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades.  

Meanwhile, Palestinian managed to take down an Israeli surveillance drone that was trying to map out their location and movements. An online video, yet to be verified, showed a small UAV being taken down by what appears to be a slingshot. Previously, the Israeli forces used drones to drop tear gas on Palestinians at the border.

Israeli regime confirmed the loss of their drone, claiming that “there is no fear of leakage of information.”

Palestinian dailies also said that the Israel army cracked down on the weekly Friday protests in the occupied West Bank and launched mainly against Israeli settlement and wall construction on Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers set on fire or cut down hundreds of olive trees in several West Bank villages, said the dailies.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Gaza Great March of Return Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza