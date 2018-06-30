Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy and a youth were killed after being shot by Israeli forces in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while 310 more were also injured on the 14th Friday of the "Great March of Return." Many of victims suffered tear gas poisoning.

The protests started on March 30 with a demand for the right of return of refugees to their homes they were expelled from when Israeli regime announced existence in their homeland in 1948 and have continued every Friday since then. More than 140 Palestinians, including medics, journalists, women and children, were shot and killed by Israeli army snipers in these protests and over 14,000 injured from live and rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades.

Meanwhile, Palestinian managed to take down an Israeli surveillance drone that was trying to map out their location and movements. An online video, yet to be verified, showed a small UAV being taken down by what appears to be a slingshot. Previously, the Israeli forces used drones to drop tear gas on Palestinians at the border.

Israeli regime confirmed the loss of their drone, claiming that “there is no fear of leakage of information.”

Palestinian dailies also said that the Israel army cracked down on the weekly Friday protests in the occupied West Bank and launched mainly against Israeli settlement and wall construction on Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers set on fire or cut down hundreds of olive trees in several West Bank villages, said the dailies.