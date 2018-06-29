Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Alwaght- Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia's decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Friday evening, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah extended his gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for pulling out his country's troops out of the Saudi-led military coalition, which has been brutally bombing impoverished Yemen in an imposed war for more than three years.

Malaysia's defense minister has said that his country's new government will withdraw its troops from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement made to local media, Mohammed Sabu said on Wednesday that maintaining a military presence in the kingdom risked dragging Malaysia into a regional conflict.

Commenting on the resistance by Yemenis, the Hezbollah leader said, “Saudi forces and their allies must know the fact that they are fighting a nation that will never capitulate.”

Nasrallah then stated that Saudi and UAE military forces, together with their regional and Western allies, have suffered serious losses in Yemen’s western port city of Al- Hudaydah.

The Hezbollah leader also rejected Saudi media reports regarding the presence of Hezbollah and Iranian fighters inside Yemen, stressing that no Lebanese resistance fighter has been killed in the conflict-ridden Arab country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah secretary general said Washington and the Tel Aviv regime are colluding to ensure the success of US President Donald Trump’s much touted “deal of the century” for Palestine.

Nasrallah said Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is in line with the impending deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Iraq, the Hezbollah leader said the Iraqi voluntary and pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) would give a befitting response to those responsible for a deadly air raid on their fellow fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir-ez-Zoor earlier this month.

Sayyed Nasrallah said the forces – better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha’abi – will get revenge for the late June 17 strike against the border town of al-Hari near the frontier with Iraq.

He further noted that PMF fighters played an effective role in defeating the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq.

The Hezbollah chief also stressed that his movement seeks “the speedy formation of a new cabinet in Lebanon,” saying, “Clear and unified criteria must be set for this objective.”

“If the new cabinet fails to represent all parliamentary blocs, it would not then foster national unity,” Nasrallah pointed out.

He added that the voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon must be facilitated, and that no reason should complicate such a process.