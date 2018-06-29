Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 June 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Alwaght- Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia's decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Friday evening, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah extended his gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for pulling out his country's troops out of the Saudi-led military coalition, which has been brutally bombing impoverished Yemen in an imposed war for more than three years.

Malaysia's defense minister has said that his country's new government will withdraw its troops from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement made to local media, Mohammed Sabu said on Wednesday that maintaining a military presence in the kingdom risked dragging Malaysia into a regional conflict.

Commenting on the resistance by Yemenis, the Hezbollah leader said, “Saudi forces and their allies must know the fact that they are fighting a nation that will never capitulate.”

Nasrallah then stated that Saudi and UAE military forces, together with their regional and Western allies, have suffered serious losses in Yemen’s western port city of Al- Hudaydah.

The Hezbollah leader also rejected Saudi media reports regarding the presence of Hezbollah and Iranian fighters inside Yemen, stressing that no Lebanese resistance fighter has been killed in the conflict-ridden Arab country.

Nasrallah then stated that Saudi and Emirati military forces, together with their regional and Western allies, have suffered serious losses in Yemen’s western port city of Hudaydah.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah secretary general said Washington and the Tel Aviv regime are colluding to ensure the success of US President Donald Trump’s much touted “deal of the century” for Palestine.

Nasrallah said Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is in line with the impending deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Iraq, the Hezbollah leader said the Iraqi voluntary and pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) would give a befitting response to those responsible for a deadly air raid on their fellow fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir-ez-Zoor earlier this month.

Sayyed Nasrallah said the forces – better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha’abi – will get revenge for the late June 17 strike against the border town of al-Hari near the frontier with Iraq.

He further noted that PMF fighters played an effective role in defeating the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq.

The Hezbollah chief also stressed that his movement seeks “the speedy formation of a new cabinet in Lebanon,” saying, “Clear and unified criteria must be set for this objective.”

If the new cabinet fails to represent all parliamentary blocs, it would not then foster national unity,” Nasrallah pointed out.

He added that the voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon must be facilitated, and that no reason should complicate such a process.

