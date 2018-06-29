Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

Israeli Regime Kills 2 Palestinians, Including Teen, Injures 310 More in Gaza

Israeli regime forces have killed on Friday two Palestinians, including a teen, and injured hundreds more in the besieged Gaza strip in latest deadly crackdown on Gazans weekly Great March of Return protests.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition Hezbollah resistance movement leader has hailed Malaysia’s decision to abandon the Saudi-led coalition that invaded Yemen since 2015.

Turkey Vows to Ignore US Threats, Continue Importing Iranian Crude Turkey has vowed to ignore US call on its allies to stop importing Iranian crude oil by November when the latest Washington’s sanctions on Tehran commence.

US Police Arrest Hundreds Protesting Trump’s Immigration Policies Security forces have arrested nearly 600 women at the US Capitol Thursday while protesting against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

25,000 Foreign Terrorists Went to Syria from 100 Countries: Iran’s UN Envoy Over 25,000 foreign terrorists had gone to Syria from over 100 countries, Iran’s UN envoy has said, adding that war on terror needs global attention .

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday ordered the immediate execution of all convicted terrorists of the ISIS Takfiri group

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Analysis

Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

Saturday 30 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Sadr-Abadi Form Alliance, Blow to US Sway Seeking in Iraq

We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office’s Head

Iraq’s Sadr Reaffirms Anti-US Policy after Election Win

Alwaght- The weeks that followed the parliamentary election in Iraq have borne promising news for the West Asian nation. Saeroon Coalition led by Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr announced an alliance with Hadi al-Amiri-led Fatah Coalition on June 13. And on Saturday, Saeroon staged an alliance also with Nasr Coalition, led by serving Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. The alliances are forming against the backdrop of a huge political fervor that engulfed Iraq’s politics after the May 12 vote. 

The fervor stemmed from concerns grown by some political sides who feared the election may not immediately lead to the formation of a government and the country may slide into a political limbo similar to that of 2010. But things seem to go smooth. Upon the results announcement, Saeroon coalesced with Al-Wataniya List, led by the former PM Ayad Alwai and Hekmah Movement, headed by Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim. The new partnership was named Parental Alliance.

Fresh partnerships continued to come to existence, this time between the top-ranker Saeroon and the second place holder Fatah. And in the last station, al-Sadr and al-Abadi told of their coalition, hence paving the way for a majority at the parliament.

Al-Sadr office published a statement recently, saying that Nasr and Saeroon sealed their deals in 8 clauses as follows:

1- Encouraging a non-sectarian alliance to cover all Iraqi factions

2- Fighting corruption, dismissing the corrupt figures from state posts and prosecuting them. And empowering the supervisory institutions.

3- Forming a technocratic cabinet that is not based on the power-sharing system

4- Strengthening police, security forces, and army, and restricting the arms in their hands and preserving the government’s achievements against terrorism

5- Staging a reforms program to ensure an economic boost

6- Establishing balanced relations with all countries in favor of national interests and preventing foreign intervention

7- Reforming and supporting the judiciary and empowering the Supreme Court

8- Protecting national unity and sovereignty and guaranteeing smooth power transition

With all these in mind, how will Sadr-Abadi alliance influence the course of developments in Iraq? And what messages will it send to the Iraqi society in the present conditions? Three issues bear answers to the questions.

Failure of US strategy in Iraq

The main signal the alliance sends is that the US plans have failed to meet their goals in post-ISIS Iraq. In the days that preceded the parliamentary election, Americans heavily struggled to shape a government close to Washington in the war-ravaged nation and sought a full sway over a new cabinet. But the polls delivered the reverse. Responding to rise of their old foes, Americans mobilized their force to forge a camp against the emerging anti-Washington front.

The initial plan was to exploit Saeroon instrumentally to isolate the forces close to Iran. But the June 13 Fatah-Saeroon alliance announcement played havoc with the White House arrangements. Washington’s next move was creating a camp parallel to al-Sadr and al-Amiri’s partnership. But next developments proved that this was simply a pipe dream. The June 23 Saeroon- Abadi coalition formation was yet another blow to the foothold-seeking Americans, pouring cold water on their hopes to prospectively be able to influentially manipulate things in the Iraqi politics.

Many analysts deem the US an actor devoid of power to play a role in post-ISIS Iraq. Obviously exhibiting unwillingness to ally with the Americans, the Iraqi election victors have indirectly shouted a big no to the US meddling in their country.

No gaps among Shiite forces

Several months before the election, some media outlets and political figures purposefully developed theories about existence of a huge gap among the Shiite factions in Iraq. Their theories painted deep chasms between al-Sadr and other major Shiite factions. Others talked about heavy hostility between al-Abadi and Nouri al-Maliki, the former PM and one of Islamic Dawa Shiite party. They suggested that al-Sadr was at loggerheads with many close-to-Iran Shiite factions and unwilling to work with them under any conditions. More theories put al-Maliki and al-Abadi face to face, despite their being fellow party members. All these suppositions aimed to draw a conclusion: Post-election Iraq will witness a bipolar or multi-polar Shiite body.

But the pre-election hypotheses are turning out to be wrong as the Shiite forces are in their way to an immense coalition with a potentially big role in the future socio-political developments. The Sadr-Hakim-Maliki alliance makes a point clear: The Shiites are not divided when it comes to the strategic levels, and minor differences are tactical and passing.

Iraq departure from ethno-political polarization

Abadi-Sadr alliance is extraordinarily beneficial not only for the Shiites but also the whole Iraqis. As two political leaders, al-Sadr and al-Abadi have been encouraging departure from ethno-political divergence. Now they are mobilizing their closely-related pro-unity agendas under the umbrella of a coalition, something marking a prelude to a transition from sectarianism. A statement followed their meeting kept the doors open for all of the victorious parties to come on board. It is highly likely that factions affiliated with Sunnis, Kurds, and Turkmens will join the new union in the near future as it works as a landmark alliance since 2003 carrying the nation beyond the sectarianism lines.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq Election Alliance Sadr Abadi US Shiite

