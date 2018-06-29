Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report

Alwaght- The head of Israeli regime's notorious spy agency, Mossad, recently met spy chiefs of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia amid a bid to thwart the creation of an independent Palestinian state with al Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital.

French news outlet Intelligence Online reported Thursday that the intelligence heads of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia as well as Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, took part in the clandestine conference initiated by US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and US envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, who were on a regional tour earlier this month.

The report said Palestinian intelligence chief, Majed Faraj, also joined the meeting. However, according to the Palestinian Ma’an news agency, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has denied having sent its representative to the meeting.

Intelligence Online claimed the US views Faraj as an option to replace Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries with official relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel and has no formal ties with the regime, but under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh has stepped up its public overtures towards Israel, which are viewed as an attempt to prepare public opinion at home and elsewhere for potential normal relations with Israel.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan had given the green light to the contentious US plan on the Palestine issue, which is said to have been devised based on the interests of the usurper Israeli regime at the cost of Palestinian rights.

The US is pushing to conclude the proposal despite the Palestinian Authority's rejection of its mediation role in the conflict with Israel.

The US-Palestine ties deteriorated last December, when Washington recognized al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and announced plans to transfer the embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Israel lays claim to the whole al-Quds, but the international community views the city’s eastern sector as an occupied territory and Palestinians consider it as the capital of their future state.