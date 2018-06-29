Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.

Russia Accuses Britain of Bribing, Manipulating OPCW Members Russia considers the decision to expand the mandate of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) illegitimate

World Must Destroy Israeli Regime’s WMDs: Iran’s FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to guarantee annihilation of Israeli regime’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The head of Israeli regime’s notorious spy agency, Mossad, met spy chiefs of Arab states to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state with al Quds as the capital.
Alwaght- The head of Israeli regime's notorious spy agency, Mossad, recently met spy chiefs of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia amid a bid to thwart the creation of an independent Palestinian state with al Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital.

 French news outlet Intelligence Online reported Thursday that the intelligence heads of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia as well as Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, took part in the clandestine conference initiated by US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and US envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, who were on a regional tour earlier this month.

The report said Palestinian intelligence chief, Majed Faraj, also joined the meeting. However, according to the Palestinian Ma’an news agency, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has denied having sent its representative to the meeting.

Intelligence Online claimed the US views Faraj as an option to replace Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries with official relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel and has no formal ties with the regime, but under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh has stepped up its public overtures towards Israel, which are viewed as an attempt to prepare public opinion at home and elsewhere for potential normal relations with Israel.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan had given the green light to the contentious US plan on the Palestine issue, which is said to have been devised based on the interests of the usurper Israeli regime at the cost of Palestinian rights.

The US is pushing to conclude the proposal despite the Palestinian Authority's rejection of its mediation role in the conflict with Israel.

The US-Palestine ties deteriorated last December, when Washington recognized al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and announced plans to transfer the embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Israel lays claim to the whole al-Quds, but the international community views the city’s eastern sector as an occupied territory and Palestinians consider it as the capital of their future state.

