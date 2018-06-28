Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties

EU must Prepare for ’Worst-Case Scenarios’ in US Ties

European Union leaders must be prepared for a "worst case scenario" in relations with the United States relations

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues

Locals Warn of Potential False Flag Gas Attack by White Helmets in Syria’s Idlib: Report The Russian Reconciliation Center warned on Wednesday the so-called White Helmets have brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to militant-controlled Idlib in Syria in an apparent preparation of yet another false-flag attack, Russia Today reported.

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban - Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

News

Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US’ Violation of JCPOA

Thursday 28 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Russia Slam UN for Ignoring US' Violation of JCPOA

Iran Will Remain in JCPOA: President Rouhani

Alwaght- Iran and Russia have condemned the UN Secretariat for overlooking the US’s brazen violations of international law and bringing up, instead, irrelevant issues in its latest assessment of the situation surrounding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal following Washington’s withdrawal.

The 2015 landmark deal between the Islamic Republic and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) plus Germany was endorsed in the form of UNSC Resolution 2231. The US withdrew from the deal in May and said it would re-impose nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, therefore, violating both the deal and the resolution.

In a report to the Council on Wednesday, however, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, sufficed to say that UN chief Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets this setback” to the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Guterres’ deputy, meanwhile, said the UN chief “calls on Iran to consider carefully the concerns expressed by Member States about Iranian activities,” including its conventional missile program as well as what is claimed to be Tehran’s arms transfer to Yemeni forces.

The Council was convening for the first time since the US’s withdrawal to discuss the JCPOA’s implementation and its future.

Report not comprehensive

Iran’s UN Ambassador Gholam-Ali Khoshroo said the report on the resolution’s implementation “is not comprehensive,” adding, “This is something that a number of Security Council members mentioned, too.”

Khoshroo said the UN chief should not pay any attention to “baseless and unfounded” claims by third parties. “Basically, the UN Secretariat is in no place to examine or comment on such reports,” he added.

Iran’s mission has comprehensively conveyed its views to the Secretariat and Security Council members, and criticized the provisions of the UN chief’s report on Resolution 2231’s implementation,” the diplomat asserted.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday he is surprised that the organization has overlooked Washington’s violation of its resolution on the Iran nuclear deal.

US violated UN Resolution

"Bearing in mind the importance for the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) of the United States’ unilateral actions, we were utterly surprised that this situation is tackled in the report only in passing. It is absolutely incomprehensible how a report on the implementation of Resolution 2231 can be drawn without even mentioning the fact that Washington’s re-imposing unilateral sanctions is a flagrant violation of not only its liabilities under the JCPOA but also Resolution 2231," he told the UN Security Council.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the United Nations Secretary General’s report that was published on Wednesday clearly indicates that Iran is committed to its liabilities under the nuclear deal.

"The Secretary General’s report clearly says that Iran is unconditionally fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA, which has been attested not only by the IAEA but also by the United Nations Secretariat, which, according to the document, has no evidence to the contrary," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, not a single example of Iran’s alleged violation of Resolution 2231 cited in the document is proved by convincing evidence. "Once again, we have to stress that the UN Secretariat cannot conduct any investigations without a clear Security Council mandate for that," he noted.

Tags :

Iran Russia US UN JCPOA

