Turkish Elections Close Age of Ataturk, Open Age of Erdogan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

- Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

Turkish Elections Close Age of Ataturk, Open Age of Erdogan

Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence

Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Turkish Elections Close Age of Ataturk, Open Age of Erdogan

Thursday 28 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish Elections Close Age of Ataturk, Open Age of Erdogan

Related Content

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections’ outcome has marked the start of a new period in the country's politics, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the face of Turkey’s politics since 2002, playing the central role.

In the old political structure, Erdogan had to move within the lines of a political manifesto set up by the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. But under the new period, Erdogan himself is the architect of a new order for the Republic. Today, Erdogan is not simply an enforcer of already-set politics, rather, he crafts a new manifesto for the country.

The turnout of the June 24 was reported to be close to 90 percent, the highest in the nation’s history. The vote re-imposed Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the top of the political scene. How will this form the home politics and where does the domestic political agenda go in the future?

Cracking vote results’ code: Erdogan’s big win

According to the final election results, Erdogan won 52.55 percent of the votes to see himself being an outright winner. Figures suggest that the opposition candidate Muharrem Ince won 30.67 percent, Salahaddin Demirtas 8 percent, Meral Aksener 7 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu 0.9 percent, and Dogu Perincek 0.2 percent.

And here is the parliamentary polls’ result, according to Turkish Anadolu news agency:

People’s Alliance, comprised of the ruling AKP and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), harvested 53.65 percent of the votes. The Nation’s Alliance, including the Republican People’s Party (CHP), iYi (Good) Party, and Saadet Party, won 33.96 of the votes. And the Kurdish People’s Democratic Party won 11.69 percent. And the remaining 0.7 percent went to others.

The results have several points. First, Erdogan and his party will remain the unquestionable power holders, without challenges ahead of them forming a government or moving to the new presidential system. Second, AKP’s leading opponent CHP saw a drop in its votes. And third is the Kurdish success to re-enter the parliament after a period of trouble with Erdogan government.

End of Ataturk legacy

The first and the most significant outcome of the late June elections was the end of a century of Kemalism in Turkey. Building a secular Turkey with a parliamentary system from the rubble of the defeated Ottoman Empire, Ataturk created a big legacy lived on after him for the next decades. Two matters were central to Ataturk’s Turkey: Parliamentary system and secularism.

Parliamentary system and secularism were viewed as unchangeable parts of modern Turkey in the next decades. When they were at stake in some periods, the military followed an Ataturk’s will to intervene to save his legacy and led a coup rule to guarantee the two principles’ protection. From foundation to 2002, the year Erdogan party assumed the power, Turkey witnessed four military coups.

When AKP held the power, Turkey under Erdogan took quiet steps towards fine-tuning Kemalist policy. In the first steps, Erdogan managed to reform the education system, lifting the ban on Islamic hijab in the schools and universities and state buildings. After two terms as a prime minister, Erdogan became president to continue leadership. He gradually started efforts to transform the political system from parliamentary to presidential, an idea provoked an action from the military, which in mid-July 2016 arranged a coup but failed to topple the president.

After the coup, Erdogan launched a campaign of purges at home, dismissing 107,000 state and army employees and arresting over 50,000 opponents. With a decision to set a date for constitutional reforms referendum to transfer to presidential system, Erdogan dealt the last blow to the Kemalist legacy. He won what he wanted from the referendum. The change was set for October 2019. But Erdogan drew that time earlier after meeting with MHP leader Devlet Bahceli and announced snap elections on April 18 and set June 24 for dual elections. And now he and his party are the victors, practically cutting the ribbon of a new period in the Turkish history.

Erdogan and AKP’s hands open for changes

The new period should be rightly dubbed the age of Erdogan based on two key reasons: First, Erdogan is now a stronger man with a sway over the military, judiciary, and society to make fundamental changes. And second, the People’s Alliance has won 53.65 percent of the votes to lead at the parliament and is unchecked by any obstacles to pass the government-proposed bills.

Some analysts suggest that the big power will allow Erdogan to continue purging and restricting the opposition. The Gulen movement’s members, led by the self-exiled opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, and the Kurds with affiliation to the banned Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) are expected to be subjected to Erdogan crackdown. Erdogan is also expected to push for AKP-eyed Islamist laws and values.

In his address of supporters after the elections, Erdogan almost gave a picture of how his plans in the new Turkey will look like. Striking a combative tone, he told the massive cheering crowds that Turkey fought the traitors and plotters, and foreign enemies.

“Together, we responded to those who waited for Turkey to bow to them. Turkey chose to firmly battle terrorist groups from FETO (Gulen-liked underground organization) to PKK,” the president was quoted as saying. 

The remarks very well give an outlook of Erdogan’s intention to eliminate his opponents, something he is expected to restart soon.    

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Elections Erdogan Ataturk Politics PKK

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza