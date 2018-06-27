Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 June 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

US Muslims Slam Supreme Court for Backing Trump’s Muslim Ban

- Muslims in the United States have condemned a US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a controversial travel ban on five Muslim-majority countries

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists The General Command of the Syrian Army command announced the liberation of the entire desert area of Deir Ez-Zor province from ISIS terrorist group.

Western States Back Terrorists While Claiming to Advocate for Human Rights: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has denounced the Western states for their pretense of advocating human rights while in reality supporting terrorists .

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco’s foreign minister told on Tuesday.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Facebook, Twitter Close Hezbollah Pages in Blow to Speech Freedom

Alwaght- Recently, the social networking sites Facebook and Twitter suspended the accounts of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, a measure drew welcome of the Israeli media.

The Hebrew language Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that the suspension came after a warning against the continuation of activity of these accounts issued by the Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Arden to Twitter officials. He threatened that if the account remains active, Twitter will face criminal charges in the Israeli regime.

The two social networks’ approach to the Palestinian cause and the Resistance forces has been a showcase of bias. While the extremist Israeli pages, majorly encouraging repressing and massacring of the Palestinians, are open, individuals and organizations in relation to Palestine and Axis of Resistance as a whole have seen their pages blocked by the host networks.

In 2012, for example, Facebook blocked without notice the English section of Hezbollah page following a speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hasan Nasrallah condemning a Western film ridiculing Prophet Muhammad. Inclined to silence voices critical of the US and Israeli policies, Facebook has shown that it has positively responded to Tel Aviv call to add Hezbollah to its terrorism blacklist.

The 2012 blockade came 24 hours after Sayed Nasrallah said the page subscribers increased more than twice. Simultaneously, a Facebook account created by fans of Hezbollah, with 1.5 million subscribers, was blocked.

Since 2016, the Israeli media and security apparatus launched a pressure campaign to press for elimination of anti-Israeli material on the social media. Pressed by the Israeli sides, the Facebook officials finally announced they will remove anti-Israeli material from the pages.

The announcement came after a Facebook delegation traveled to the occupied Palestinian territories at the request of the Israeli authorities. It met with Arden and also Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked. The two sides signed a deal according to which Facebook agreed to take measures against pro-Palestine and Hezbollah and anti-Tel Aviv pages. The agreement ushered in a crackdown campaign against pro-Resistance accounts.

Such a repressive approach by Twitter and Facebook signals the popular sites’ compliance with the Israeli and American policy pathways. Biased dealing with the pro-Resistance outlets is a blatant violation of the freedom of speech and information circulation, especially when the US and the Israeli regime dominate the wide-audience global media.

The social media are the only window to the outside world for Palestinians who are suffering under plight as a result of inhumane policies of the Israelis. Without arms, financial support, and mainstream media coverage, the Palestinians resort to the social media to exhibit to the world the repression and cruelty against them. The wide spread of the images of the Israeli forces’ iron fist in dealing with the Palestinians protesting the American embassy relocation to al-Quds (Jerusalem) showed that free information circulation can make a difference in regional politics. The outcome was pressure by global, and especially Western, public who no longer get their news only from Western and Israeli-dominated mainstream media.

The social media expansion very well set off the louder alarm bells to the Israeli leaders. The world, on the one hand, blasted Trump administration’s relocation of the embassy and, on the other hand, reacted angrily to the Israeli regime’s slaughter of Palestinians on Gaza Strip border. While the Israelis are still in the stage of fixing a place in the occupied Palestinian lands, the social media, as a game-changer tool, give the Palestinians and their supporters an instrument to expose the American plots and Israeli crimes. Social media not only helped foil the “deal of the century” on al-Quds but also set the Israeli regime into a road to collapse.

Since creation, the Israeli regime used media power to unite the global public under an umbrella of support for Tel Aviv. But it is facing a new tool, much more influential than the mainstream outlets and allowing every Palestinian to launch their own outlet. A fear from that pressed Israeli Knesset to react, last week passing a law criminalizing filming the Israeli soldiers and security forces facing the Palestinians. The bill, described as a violation of the freedom of speech, very clearly tells of Tel Aviv’s extreme fear of the social media and break of media monopoly.

Being under pressure of the Israelis, Twitter and Facebook officials so far spared no efforts to silence opposition voices. Their bowing largely stems from their interests in compliance with the US government rules and the pressures coming from the pro-Israeli lobbies. Not to mention that there are pro-Tel Aviv figures serving in these social sites’ management body. In 2012, David Fischer, son of the former Israeli central bank governor Stanley Fischer, became Vice President of Business and Marketing Partnerships at Facebook. Before that, he was one of the top five figures at Google. Fischer Facebook entry was meant to expand the company’s presence in the occupied territories and bring the company into compliance with Tel Aviv’s policies. His entry to the social site marked a start of the massive blockade of pro-Hezbollah and Palestine accounts.

The wave of page closures continued to date. Recently a page calling for the third intifada was closed by Facebook. Before that, pages backing the pro-democracy protests in Bahrain were closed. Facebook and Twitter became a platform for organizing protests and unrest by the opposition following Iran 2009 and Russia 2011 elections, but the Facebook officials declined to recognize the opposition pages as spreading violence and hate.

This behavior is expressive of the American and Israeli inclination to cover up anti-Palestinian crimes, hence exposing Washington and Tel Aviv’s double standards in dealing with freedom of speech and information. As long as their interests are served, they allow the social media to be free speech platforms. But if the sites offer platforms to the heavily-repressed Palestinians, they should be restricted. The two in the past took pro-Resistance camp TV stations off satellites. Firmly proceeding with Al-Quds Judaization policy, the Israeli regime is expected to step up its crackdown on the opponent voices on social networks. 

