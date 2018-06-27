10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Alwaght- There are more than 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist groups in Africa, Morocco's foreign minister told on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the evolution of the strategy of Daesh (ISIS), Africa is among the most targeted zones" whose vulnerabilities are "exploited by the terrorists", Nasser Bourita said at a regional meeting bringing together around 50 delegations, including 20 from the African continent, AFP reported.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in Skhirat near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The Moroccan minister also called for cooperation between African countries and the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

After Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, the African continent suffers the most militant attacks and "the number of victims is greater than for Europe", Mr Bourita said during a briefing with Brett McGurk, US President's special envoy for the coalition.