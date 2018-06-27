Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

US Threatens Turkey with Sanctions over Purchase of Russian S-400 The US warned Turkey against the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems and threatened the NATO-member country with imposing sanctions and stopping delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.
Alwaght- Amnesty International called for the trial of senior Myanmar military officials should face over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

The leading human rights organization issued a report on Tuesday, urging the United Nations Security Council to refer its report’s findings to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and impose a “comprehensive arms embargo” on the mainly Buddhist country and financial sanctions against senior officials.

According to Amnesty the Myanmarese regime's violations have "amounted to an orchestrated campaign of murder, rape, torture, and destruction aimed at punishing the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State and at driving them out of the country,” Reuters reported.

More than 700,000 Muslim Rohingyas have been forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh from Southeast Asian country since a military-led operation last August that the United Nations has called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency in a special report on Tuesday gave a comprehensive account of the roles played by two light infantry divisions in the offensive against the Rohingya.

It named Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander of Myanmar’s Defense Services, and his deputy and commander of the army, Vice Senior General Soe Win, and commanders of specific units that “committed many of the worst atrocities.”

The report also named eight other military members and three members of the Border Guard Police.

Amnesty said these people should face justice “for their command responsibility, their direct responsibility, or both.”

In Myanmar, Rohingya are widely called “Bengali,” which they see as a derogatory term implying they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Despite many Rohingya tracing their roots in Myanmar back generations, they have been denied citizenship.

Amnesty called on Myanmar to halt restrictions on freedom of movement and restore citizenship to the Rohingya.

In Myanmar there is no civilian oversight of military justice. The International Criminal Court, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, does not have automatic jurisdiction over Myanmar because it is not a member state.

However, the ICC has already been asked to consider a separate case dealing with Myanmar allegedly deporting Rohingya to Bangladesh, which is an ICC member state.

The ICC did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours in The Hague.

If the UN Security Council referred Amnesty’s findings to the ICC, it would also grant the court jurisdiction to investigate.

 

