Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 26 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence

India is the world’s most dangerous country for women because of high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, according to a new survey of experts that also ranked the US joint third most dangerous country for women regarding sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex as well as sixth for non-sexual violence.

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

India Most Dangerous State for Women, US 3rd as to Sexual Violence

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba

Why US Pin Airstrike against Iraqi Popular Forces on Israeli Regime?

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal

Cultural Relations Means to Break Arab-Israeli Ties’ Taboo

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Tuesday 26 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

At first glance, all appears calm in this southern Syrian city where protests first broke out seven years ago. Residents mill around shops in preparation for the evening Iftar meal when they break their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

But the tension is nonetheless palpable in this now government-controlled city. A few weeks ago, Russian-brokered reconciliation talks in southern Syria fell apart when Western-backed militants rejected a negotiated peace.

Whether there will now be a full-on battle for the south or not, visits last week to Syria’s three southern governorates, Daraa, Quneitra, and Suweida, reveal a startling possibility: al-Qaeda’s Syrian franchise—the Nusra Front—appears to be deeply entrenched alongside these U.S.-backed militants in key, strategic towns and villages scattered throughout the south.

U.S. media and think tanks obfuscate this fact by referring to all opposition fighters as “rebels” or “moderates.” Take a look at their maps and you only see three colors: red for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies, green for opposition forces, black for ISIS.

So then, where is the Nusra Front, long considered by Western pundits to be one of the most potent fighting forces against the SAA? Have they simply—and conveniently—been erased from the Syrian battle map?

Discussions with Syrian military experts, analysts, and opposition fighters during my trip revealed that Nusra is alive and kicking in the southern battlefields. The map below specifically identifies areas in the south controlled by Nusra, but there are many more locations that do not appear where Nusra is present and shares power with other militants.

Despite its U.S. and UN designation as a terrorist organization, Nusra has been openly fighting alongside the “Southern Front,” a group of 54 opposition militias funded and commanded by a U.S.-led war room based in Amman, Jordan called the Military Operations Center (MOC).

Specifics about the MOC aren’t easy to come by, but sources inside Syria—both opposition fighters and Syrian military brass (past and present)—suggest the command center consists of the U.S., UK, France, Jordan, Israel, and some Persian Gulf states.

They say the MOC supplies funds, weapons, salaries, intel, and training to the 54 militias, many of which consist of a mere 200 or so fighters that are further broken down into smaller groups, some only a few dozen strong.

SAA General Ahmad al-Issa, a commander for the frontline in Daraa, says the MOC is a U.S.-led operation that controls the movements of Southern Front “terrorists” and is highly influenced by Israel’s strategic goals in the south of Syria—one of which is to seize control of its bordering areas to create a “buffer” inside Syrian territories.

How does he know this? Issa says his information comes from a cross-section of sources, including reconciled/captured militants and intel from the MOC itself. The general cites MOC’s own rulebook for militants as an example of its Israel-centricity: “One, never threaten or approach any Israeli border in any way. Two, protect the borders with (Israeli-occupied) Golan so no one can enter Israel.”

To illustrate the MOC’s control over southern militants, Issa cites further regulations: “three, never take any military action before clearing with MOC first. Four, if the MOC asks groups to attack or stop, they must do so.”

What happens if these rules are not upheld? “They will get their salaries cut,” says Issa.

The armed opposition groups supported by the MOC are mostly affiliated with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), itself an ill-defined, highly fungible group of militants who have changed names and affiliations with frequency during the Syrian conflict.

Over the course of the war, the FSA has fought alongside the Nusra Front and ISIS—some have even joined them. Today, despite efforts to whitewash the FSA and Southern Front as “non-sectarian” and non-extremist, factions like the Yarmouk Army, Mu’tazz Billah Brigade, Salah al-Din Division, Fajr al-Islam Brigade, Fallujah al-Houran Brigade, the Bunyan al-Marsous grouping, Saifollah al-Masloul Brigade, and others are currently occupying keys areas in Daraa in cooperation with the Nusra Front.

None of this is news to American policymakers. Even before the MOC was established in February 2014, Nusra militants were fronting vital military maneuvers for the FSA. As one Daraa opposition activist explains: “The FSA and al-Nusra join together for operations but they have an agreement to let the FSA lead for public reasons, because they don’t want to frighten Jordan or the West…. Operations that were really carried out by al-Nusra are publicly presented by the FSA as their own.”

Efforts to conceal the depth of cooperation between Nusra and the FSA go right to the top. Says one FSA commander in Daraa: “In many battles, al-Nusra takes part, but we don’t tell the (MOC) operations room about it.”

It’s highly doubtful that the U.S. military remains unaware of this. The Americans operate on a “don’t ask, don’t tell” basis with regard to FSA-Nusra cooperation. In a 2015 interview with this reporter, CENTCOM spokesman Lieutenant Commander Kyle Raines was quizzed about why Pentagon-vetted fighters’ weapons were showing up in Nusra hands. Raines responded: “We don’t ‘command and control’ these forces—we only ‘train and enable’ them. Who they say they’re allying with, that’s their business.”

In practice, the U.S. doesn’t appear to mind the Nusra affiliation—regardless of the fact that the group is a terror organization—as long as the job gets done.

U.S. arms have been seen in Nusra’s possession for many years now, including highly valued TOW missiles, which were game-changing weapons in the Syrian military theater. When American weapons end up in al-Qaeda hands during the first or second year of a conflict, one assumes simple errors in judgment. When the problem persists after seven years, however, it starts to look like there’s a policy in place to look the other way.

It’s also not difficult to grasp why U.S. maps patently ignore evidence of Nusra embedded among U.S.-supported militias. The group, after all, is exempt from ceasefires, viewed as a fair target for military strikes at all times.

In December 2015, UN Security Council Resolution 2254 called for “Member States to prevent and suppress terrorist acts committed specifically by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh), Al-Nusra Front (ANF), and all other individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities associated with Al Qaeda or ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council” (emphasis added). Furthermore, the resolution makes clear that ceasefires “will not apply to offensive or defensive actions against these individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.”

This essentially means that the Syrian army and its allies can tear apart any areas in the south of Syria where Nusra fighters—and “entities associated” with it—are based. In effect, international law provides a free hand for a Syrian military assault against U.S.-backed militias co-located with Nusra, and undermines the ability of their foreign sponsors to take retaliatory measures.

That’s why the Nusra Front doesn’t show up on U.S. maps.

In an interview last week, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad blamed the sudden breakdown of southern reconciliation efforts on “Israeli and American interference,” which he says “put pressure on the terrorists in that area in order to prevent reaching any compromise or peaceful resolution.”

Today, the Israeli border area with Syria is dotted with Nusra and ISISencampments, which Israel clearly prefers over the Syrian army and its Iranian and Hezbollah allies. The Wall Street Journal even reported last year that Israel was secretly providing funding for salaries, food, fuel, and munitions to militants across its border.

In early June, two former Islamist FSA members (one of them also a former Nusra fighter) in Beit Jinn—a strategic area bordering Syria, Lebanon, and Israel—told me that Israel had been paying their militia’s salaries for a year before a reconciliation deal was struck with the Syrian government. “Every month Israel would send us $200,000 to keep fighting,” one revealed. “Our leaders were following the outside countries. We were supported by MOC, they kept supporting us till the last minute,” he said.

Earlier that day, in the village of Hadar in the Syrian Golan, members of the Druze community described a bloody Nusra attack last November that killed 17: “All the people here saw how Israel helped Nusra terrorists that day. They covered them with live fire from the hilltops to help Nusra take over Hadar. And at the end of the fights, Israel takes in the injured Nusra fighters and provides them with medical services,” says Marwan Tawil, a local English teacher.

The ceasefire line (Syrian-Israeli border) is 65 kilometers between here to Jordan, and only this area is under the control of the SAA,” explains Hadar’s mayor. “Sixty kilometers is with Nusra and Israel and only the other five are under the SAA.”

Israel is so heavily vested in keeping Syria and its allies away from its borders, it has actively bolstered al-Qaeda and other extremists in Syria’s southern theater. As Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon famously explained in 2016, “In Syria, if the choice is between Iran and the Islamic State, I choose the Islamic State.” To justify their interventions in the battle ahead, the U.S. and Israel claim that Iranian and Hezbollah forces are present in the south, yet on the ground in Daraa and Quneitra, there is no visible sight of either.

Multiple sources confirm this in Daraa, and insist that that there are only a handful of Hezbollah advisors—not fighters—in the entire governorate.

So why the spin? “This is a public diplomacy effort to make the West look like they’ve forced Iran and Hezbollah out of the south,” explains General Issa.

The U.S., Israel, and their allies cannot win this southern fight. They can only prolong the insecurity for a while before the SAA decides to launch a military campaign against the 54-plus-militias-Nusra occupying the south of Syria. The end result is likely to be a negotiated settlement peppered with a few “soft battles” to eject the more hardline militants.

As one SAA soldier on the scene in Daraa tells me: “Fifty-four factions in a small area shows weakness more than it shows strength.” And their cooperation with the Nusra Front just makes the targets on their backs even larger.

Source: The American Conservative

Written by: Sharmine Narwani, commentator and analyst of Mideast geopolitics

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Southern Front Al-Qaeda US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza