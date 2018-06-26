Trump Pans Iconic Firm for Waving White Flag in Trade War with EU

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 26 June 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus’ international airport, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- Donald Trump slammed American motorcycle maker for waving "white flag" in US-Europe trade war. Harley-Davidson Inc said it would move production for European customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could cost it up to $100 million per year.

Trump said he has fought hard for Harley-Davidson company and was surprised by its plans, which he described as waving the “White Flag.”

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it would shift some production of bikes heading for customers in the European Union to its international production plants. It has factories in Brazil, India and Thailand.

The EU imposed tariffs on a range of US-made products  after Mr Trump imposed extra taxes on EU steel and aluminum. The levy on Harley-Davidson bikes has increased to 31% from 6%, the company said. Analysts cut their profit forecasts on concerns about how quickly the company would be able to adapt to the 25 percent import duties the European Union began charging on June 22.

In a regulatory filing the company said the retaliatory duties would result in an incremental cost of about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the United States to the European Union, but did not provide more details on current motorcycle costs.

The company said it expects the tariffs to result in incremental costs of $30 million to $45 million for the rest of 2018 and $80 million to $100 million on a full-year basis.

Trump vowed to make the iconic motorcycle maker great again when he took office last year. But since then the company has been counting the costs of his trade policies.

In late April, Harley said Trump’s metal tariffs would inflate its costs by $15 million to $20 million this year on top of already rising raw material prices that it expected at the start of the year.

White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the administration wants Harley to make more motorcycles in the United States.

“Remember, they came to us, for example, pointing out that India had a 100 percent tariff on Harley Davidsons. That’s certainly not fair,” Navarro told CNBC.

 “We want Harleys made here, more made here, and that’s going to happen under the president’s trade policies.”

In response to Navarro’s comments, a Harley spokesman said the company has made its position clear in Monday’s filing.

 

