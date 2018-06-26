Israeli Regime Fires 2 Missiles at Syrian Intl Airport in Damascus

Alwaght- Israeli regime, in yet another aggression against Syria, has launched two missiles at a location near the Syrian capital Damascus' international airport, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, "two Israeli missiles came down near Damascus international airport."

SANA said the incident was linked to Tel Aviv's "continued support to the terrorist organizations in an attempt to raise their morale, following their defeat against the Syrian army," adding that militants in recent days had "hundreds of kilometers in southern Syria and the suburbs of Homs, Damascus and Deir ez-Zor."

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incident claiming that the missiles had targeted a Hezbollah arms depot located close to the airport.

After the strike a powerful blast was reported in the north of the al-Quneitra province, southwest of Damascus, Al Masdar News reported saying the explosion came from the interception of an Israeli regime's drone by Syria's air defense system, reports.

The Tel Aviv regime has recently increased its airstrikes in the Arab nation. The Syrian government has on multiple occasions slammed the Israeli regimes aggression actions and also warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories.

Israel is widely believed to have been providing weapons to anti-Damascus militants as well as medical treatment to Takfiri elements wounded in Syria inside the occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian army has taken full control of the Lajat region in Dara'a in its latest push to drive out foreign-backed militants from the country’s south.