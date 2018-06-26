9 Killed, 20 Injured in Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen’s Amran Province

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes struck on Monday a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Amran and killed at least nine civilians, mostly women and children.

According to Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, some 20 civilian were also injured after Saudi fighter jets bombed houses in the al-Barid neighborhood of Amran city.

Severe damage was reported as Saudi jets also pounded a military barracks and communication building in the city.

On Saturday, at least six civilian were killed when Saudi Arabia conducted aerial assaults against an educational complex in the Kitaf wa al-Boqe'e district of Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada.

On June 13, the invaders launched a major offensive to take the Houthi-held Hudaydah, a densely-populated city and the war-torn country's most vital port, which is the entry point for 70 percent of the impoverished country's imports. The offensive, however, failed to achieve its goal, thanks to firm resistance mounted by Yemeni troops and Houthi fighters in defense of the city.

Mohammad Abdulsalam, a spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah, has warned the United States and its allies against providing a cover for Saudi Arabia’s atrocities in Yemen.

The warning came as Several Western countries, the US and the UK in particular, are accused of being complicit in the aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

The Houthi movement, which is a significant aid to the Yemeni army in defending the country against the invading forces, has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective administration during the past three years.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 to reinstall a former Saudi-backed regime and crush the Houthi movement.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured until then. The war and an accompanying blockade have also caused famine across Yemen.

The Saudi aggression has also taken a heavy toll on the country's facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.