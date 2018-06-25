Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Alwaght- Iran has called for international community's intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition's aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters in Tehran Monday that Iran is in contact with the regional and European governments in order to find a way to send relief aid and other humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

"The international community should understand the Yemeni people’s difficult conditions and the international organizations and the UN should make enough effort to end the aggression against the oppressed Yemeni people,” he said.

Hudaydah is a lifeline for the majority of Yemen's population because it is where most of the international humanitarian aid arrives for distribution, including among about eight million people who are at risk of starvation.

The Saudi war and its blockade have left 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid. It has created the world's largest food emergency and led to a cholera outbreak that is thought to have killed 2,290 people.

Qassemi said Iran has been trying "to relay the voice of the aggrieved people and the victims of the tragedy of the Saudi aggression" to the world and "looking for a mechanism to stop the aggression and provide for possible shipment of humanitarian aid" to Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been attacking Yemen since 2015. The invasion, which seeks to restore power to Yemen’s former Saudi-backed regime, has killed and injured more than 600,000 people, according to Yemen’s Health Ministry.