  Monday 25 June 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.

Turkey Detains Four Germans over Election Interference Turkey has detained four German citizens during Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that one of them were released.

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran Calls for International Action against Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Saudi airstrikes hit warehouse of The World Food Programme in Yemen’s Hudaydah port on March 31, 2018.

Iran has called for international community’s intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.
Alwaght- Iran has called for international community's intervention to stop Saudi-led coalition's aggression on Yemen, where an ongoing offensive against the Mediterranean port of Hudaydah has put the country on the brink of famine.  

The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters in Tehran Monday that Iran is in contact with the regional and European governments in order to find a way to send relief aid and other humanitarian assistance to Yemen. 

"The international community should understand the Yemeni people’s difficult conditions and the international organizations and the UN should make enough effort to end the aggression against the oppressed Yemeni people,” he said. 

Hudaydah is a lifeline for the majority of Yemen's population because it is where most of the international humanitarian aid arrives for distribution, including among about eight million people who are at risk of starvation.

The Saudi war and its blockade have left 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid. It has created the world's largest food emergency and led to a cholera outbreak that is thought to have killed 2,290 people.

Qassemi said Iran has been trying "to relay the voice of the aggrieved people and the victims of the tragedy of the Saudi aggression" to the world and "looking for a mechanism to stop the aggression and provide for possible shipment of humanitarian aid" to Yemen.    

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been attacking Yemen since 2015. The invasion, which seeks to restore power to Yemen’s former Saudi-backed regime, has killed and injured more than 600,000 people, according to Yemen’s Health Ministry.

Yemen Aggression Saudi Arabia Iran

