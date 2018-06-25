Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 25 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

News

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal

Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election

Aid of Ex-Malaysian PM Arrested over Multi-Billion Dollar Scandal

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy

Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Monday 25 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army. 

"The story with chemical weapons is a pretext for a direct military intervention and attacks on the Syrian army," Assad said in an interview with Russian television channel NTV on Sunday, adding, "We fully eliminated chemical weapons. We haven’t had them in Syria since 2013."

The Syrian government surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry.

Washington and its allies have often pointed the finger at the Syrian government over chemical attacks. Damascus has consistently denied the claim.

"These provocations have nothing to do with reality. This is the result of their own imagination, and that of the media, and something ... invented by their mass media is further disseminated across the world through the Internet and other media. That’s why it is impossible to prevent this provocation. Americans constantly lie and attack immediately," the Syrian president stated.

"When there is no respect for international rules, when there are no efficient UN bodies, you may not speak about preventing provocations and the world lives upon the jungle law," he said.

In June, the Russian Defense Ministry said US Special Forces were aiding militants to engage in “chemical attack provocation” via chlorine gas to provoke Western airstrikes against Syrian forces.

Rebuilding Syria

Assad also said in the same interview that Syria would not accept any Western money to help rebuild the country.

“We have enough strength to rebuild the country. If we don’t have money, we will borrow from our friends, from Syrians living abroad.”

According to Assad, many European companies plan to earn money on Syria’s post-war reconstruction, which may cost at least $400 bln. “When European countries speak about assistance in Syria’s reconstruction, they think about how to earn money rather than how to help Syria,” he said. “Many European companies contact with us and try to open the door to Syria for their investments”.

War on terrorism not civil war

There is no civil war in Syria, it is a war on mercenaries and terrorists, Assad stressed.

The Syrian President stressed that “There is no civil war in Syria because a civil war stems from inter-religious, ethnic and other conflicts. We don’t have any in Syria. Wherever you go, including to the regions controlled by the government, you will see all the strata of Syria society living side by side peacefully. It is the real state of things”.

“It is not the Syrian people who shoot at each other, it is mercenaries and terrorists,” he stressed.

According to the Syrian president, the conflict has only consolidated Syrian society. Diverse society has become much more consolidated than before the war. "We have learnt the lesson,” he said. “We have consolidated society. We have no problems with consolidation. We can say that Syria is integral as long as its people is consolidated”.

Constitutional reform

A constitutional reform in Syria depends solely on the choice of the Syrian people, Assad said.

“Any constitutional reform has nothing to do with the government. It is a matter of the Syrian people. If we want any changes, a nationwide referendum is needed. If people support a new constitution in a plebiscite, we will adopt it,” he said, adding that it would happen “not because the United Nations or a foreign state want it,” but only when the Syrian people takes this decision.

Syria’s current constitution was adopted in February 2012 to introduce a multiparty system.

Bashar Al-Assad, who scored 88% of the vote at Syria’s first multi-party elections in June 2014, took the first presidential office under the new constitution, although it was his third consecutive term.

The United States and the European Union refused to recognize those elections as legitimate and democratic.

Syria to be liberated completely

Elsewhere in the interview, Assad said that the Syrian army would regain control of the country’s north by force if militants there refused to surrender.

"We have chosen two paths: the first and most important one is reconciliation... The second path is to attack terrorists if they don't surrender and refuse to make peace," Assad said in the interview. "We will fight with them (militants) and return control by force. It is certainly not the best option for us, but it's the only way to get control of the country."

Damascus recently said it rejected the presence of Turkish and US forces around the northern Kurdish town of Manbij. The United States and its allies have been bombarding what they call positions of the ISIS Takfiri terrorists inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. The strikes have on many occasions resulted in civilian casualties and failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism. The Israeli regime, one of the United States' top allies, has even set up field hospitals to treat wounded militants evacuated from Syria. Furthermore, the Syrian army has repeatedly seized huge quantities of US and Israeli-made weapons and advanced military equipment from the foreign-backed militants inside Syria.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria President Assad US Terrorism

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza