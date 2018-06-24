Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Malaysia has arrested former aide of ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a renewed probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Erdogan Reelected as Turkish President as His Party Leading Parliamentary Election Incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have claimed victory in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

Monday 25 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Trade War with China to Expose US Economy’s Vulnerability

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods

Alwaght- The US president continues to impose his new tariffs on the foreign products, threatening to widen the mounting trade war between Washington and other economic heavyweights. In recent comments, Trump threatened on Friday that he will foist a 20 percent tax on the cars imported from the European states.

Earlier, he slapped China with $50 billion in tariffs on the construction machines, electricity facilities, and aerospace products under the excuse of fighting Beijing’s wresting of intellectual property and technology from the American companies. Taking effect from July 6, the tariffs were retaliated by China that imposed equal sanctions on US products like electric cars, alcohol, soybeans, and cotton. EU, too, slapped back on Friday after Trump announced tariffs on its aluminum and steel. According to the European Commission, the retaliatory levies will cover nearly $3 billion worth of US goods.  

Many economists warn that Trump’s measures are setting the stage for a full-scale trade war with grave consequences to the global economy. But the president’s advisors argue that the new tariffs which are restricted to aluminum and steel are modest and not akin to Smoot-Hawley act that dramatically raised the taxes on foreign goods.

The Smoot-Hawley act raised the levies on the imported goods to protect the American businesses and farmers.

The law was passed in June 1930, imposing a 50-percent tariff on the imported goods. 20,000 products were covered by the measure.

Following the act approval, the foreign countries retaliated by increasing the tariffs on the American products. As a result, the foreign banks teetered on the brink of bankruptcy and the international trade slowed down. From 1929 to 1934, the global trade shrank by 66 percent, prompting the effects of “Great Depression” in the US.

Commercial war’s impacts

The economists warn that a trade conflict will leave direct influences on the involved countries’ economic growth. Presently, Trump threatens China with $450 billion worth of tariffs on its products if the Asian power fails to review its trade fashion. $450 billion tariffs equal 90 percent of the Chinese goods exported to the US last year.

“China’s illicit trade practices – ignored for years by Washington – have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs. On April 3, 2018, the USTR announced,” an early April White House statement read.

Accordingly, Trump’s major goals revolve around protecting the American businesses, forcing a revision of Chinese trade models, and also restoring the balance in trade with foreign sides. But the experts argue that Trump action may slacken China growth and put strains on Beijing and play in hands of the US industries, but at the end of the road, Washington will not meet the Trump-favored results.

1. Inflation and decline in private consumption growth

Higher prices of Chinese goods will mean American consumers will suffer from higher inflation rates. The US retail stores are filled with the Chinese goods, which means the American consumers will suffer the trade battle ramifications. This automatically pushes down the private consumption rates.

But the effects of a commercial struggle between the two giants are not huge on the Chinese consumers. One of the reasons is that the US is not the Chinese consumer goods’ main origin. Despite the fact that private consumption rates are lower now, the consumers’ worries about a looming trade war do not prompt a total fall in China consumption. It is easier for Beijing to find alternative suppliers than the US. For instance, China can import soybeans and other food products from Latin America. But the American retailers should go through a struggle finding goods as cheap and abundant as the Chinese ones. The local American companies can fill the gaps only partially. Another trouble is that the home suppliers can hardly price their goods as low as the Chinese ones.

2. Lower Economic growth and employment rates

Economists warn that the new tariffs will hit hard the economic boost of the US. The Oxford Economics, a London-based advisory company, estimates that if Trump materializes his threat of $200 billion of levies on the Chinese products and Beijing responds in a mirror way, the US growth could slow by 0.3 percent next year. Michael J. Smart, Washington-based Rock Creeks Global Advisors’ chief, says that trade war can transform from a government-to-government battle to a massive fight with immense consequences for the American workers, farmers, and consumers. The past trade war proved damaging to the American workers. President George W. Bush imposed a 30 percent tariff on foreign steel imports in 2002. The measure backfired in the form of impact on employment, stripping some 200,000 US workers of their jobs in various manufacturing sectors.

The American companies are highly vulnerable to a Washington-Beijing trade fight. The smart devices maker Apple, for example, earns 18 percent of its profits from Chinese markets. Starbucks, another American giant, is making 11 percent of its profits from China consumers.

The US companies are heavily active in China with huge investment. The National Committee on United States-China Relations says the private American firms have invested some $256 billion in China since 1990.

For some American companies being caught in Washington-Beijing trade crossfire is highly costly. The Qualcomm chip giant, for instance, earns nearly 63 percent of its income from China partners. Other chip makers, too, rely heavily on China partnership. Qorvo earns over half and Intel 23 percent of its income from China.

Will China give in?

It seems that Trump predicts that Beijing will give in by helping fill the trade gap with the US ($336 billion as of last year), stopping squeezing technology from the American forms, and stopping cyber theft from the US.

But experts say as of now China has shown no signs of surrender. The analysts talk of Beijing’s plan to hone its technological developments. China 2025 Vision eyes high-tech firms establishment in robotics, electric vehicles, and other areas. Beijing has a smart tariff hit list. The list targets crops such as soybeans, cotton, and corn to deal a blow to rural America which lifted Trump to the presidency. Especially picking the soybeans for the ban is a strike on Trump camp of supporters. Nearly 60 percent of America soybeans go to China.

 

US China Trade War Tariffs

