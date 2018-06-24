Army Advances in Southern Syria As US Leaves Militants Alone

Alwaght- The Syrian army continues its advance on the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside to target hotbeds of the terrorist groups, areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli regime-occupied Golan Heights.

According to Syrian official news agency, SANA, the country's army units are engaged in violent clashes with terrorists in the direction of the villages of al-Shoumra, al-Moudawara and al-Alali in the area of al-Lajat in Daraa eastern countryside.

Syrian army's operation came despite the US earlier warning that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies' offensive on US-backed terrorists of Free Syrian Army (FSA) would have “serious repercussions” and pledged “firm and appropriate measures.”

The toughly worded statements coming from the US administration had raised the hopes of the US-backed militants of a possible American military intervention in the event the Syrian army launch an all-out offensive across the southwest.

However, in a blatant about-face, Washington has told its mercenaries that they should not expect military support to help them against government's offensive.

A copy of a message sent by Washington to heads of the so-called Free Syrian Army militants said the US government wanted to make clear that “you should not base your decisions on the assumption or expectation of a military intervention by us”.

The US message also told the militants it was left to them alone to take the right decision on how to face the Syrian army’s military campaign based on what they saw was best for themselves and their people.

“We in the United States government understand the difficult conditions you are facing and still advise the Russians and the Syrian regime not to undertake a military measure that violates the zone,” the message also said.

According to Reuters, the US has supported FSA militants" with millions of dollars worth of arms" and "paid monthly salaries to thousands" of militants" in the course of the seven-year war under a military aid program run by the Central Intelligence Agency".